'Devastating impact': Nebraska abortion rights backers say they'll work to defeat any legislation banning procedure

Abortion remains legal in Nebraska following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the five decades of precedent under Roe v. Wade, backers of abortion rights said Friday afternoon.
An attempt (LB933) by the Legislature to put in place a trigger ban on abortion in anticipation the 1973 decision could be overturned failed to overcome a filibuster in April.
As such, abortion is still legal and accessible in the state of Nebraska, said Andi Curry Grubb, the state executive director for Planned Parenthood of Nebraska.
"Today's decision did absolutely nothing to change that," Curry Grubb said in a Zoom call Friday afternoon. "Planned Parenthood and the CARE Clinic of Bellevue proudly offer abortion care and will continue to do so."
But, representatives of Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Nebraska, Women's Fund of Omaha and I Be Black Girl, said they were disappointed in the 6-3 decision released Friday morning.
"With this decision, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and dismantled the federal constitutional protections for abortions that have existed for 50 years," said Scout Richters, reproductive rights counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska.
Richters said the ruling "allows anti-abortion politicians across the country to force women and other people who can become pregnant into lives they did not envision."
The Hobbs decision, according to Ashlei Spivey, founder and director of I Be Black Girl, will have a disproportionate impact on women of color and those living in rural areas.
"If you want to force people to have pregnancies, we know the mortality rate for people of color is significantly higher," Spivey said.
Erin Feichtinger, policy director at the Women's Fund of Omaha, called the decision "an unprecedented stripping away of a fundamental right that has existed for five decades."
Any ban on abortion, which the Legislature is expected to take up in a special session later this summer, would also have "a devastating impact" on the economic well-being of women, as well as businesses and communities, she added.
Instead, Feichtinger said lawmakers should consider bills to ensure women receive equal pay for equal work, are able to be safely housed and food secure, and have paid family leave if and when they do choose to become parents.
All of the speakers at Friday's virtual press conference said they are prepared to fight any proposed abortion ban that may go before the Legislature in the coming weeks.
"We have been doing all the work we need to to prepare for every scenario we could face," Curry Grubb said. "We're going to do the exact same thing we did during the (legislative) session: remind Nebraskans this is now the values they stand for, remind state senators that they serve their constituents.
"We're going to turn people out and we're going to defeat anything that they bring," she added.
Richters said recent polling shows a majority of Nebraskans oppose an abortion ban, which demonstrates there is momentum behind the effort to defeat any proposed legislation.
"We continue to evaluate all of our options including litigation, work in the Legislature, and at the ballot box to use all of the tools we have to fight back against these bans and keep abortion legal," she said.
Reaction from Nebraska politicians and stakeholders to the Supreme Court's abortion decision
Nebraska Family Alliance
When we see the end of Roe, it won’t be the end of the pro-life movement. In Nebraska, abortion will still be legal up to 20 weeks even when Roe is overturned. That’s why we’re focusing on five key pro-life strategies for Nebraska #AfterRoe.https://t.co/LW8h2ULAZn pic.twitter.com/EnCrHc8I0d— NE Family Alliance (@nebfamily) June 22, 2022
Sen. Jen Day
We will never stop defending our right to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to have a family. Abortion care is still safe and legal in Nebraska and the Nebraska Legislature must reject medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. https://t.co/jljpfabp21— Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) June 24, 2022
Archdiocese of Omaha
Many in our country will not agree with the reasoning and the decision of the Supreme Court. And some women will still wonder how they can meet the challenge of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. This is a moment for each of us to commit to not let any woman face her challenge. pic.twitter.com/yNmLVKFKSs— Archdiocese of Omaha (@ArchOmaha) June 24, 2022
ACLU of Nebraska
Abortion remains legal in Nebraska — but with today’s decision overturning Roe, our right to access that care is under threat like never before. Now is the time to act.— ACLU of Nebraska (@ACLUofNE) June 24, 2022
FIND A RALLY NEAR YOU AND STAY TUNED: https://t.co/XIGsMaXwFk pic.twitter.com/aKI1BMzKOo
Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor
From the #PillenPressTeam: A statement from Jim Pillen pic.twitter.com/kDbF38nUGn— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) June 24, 2022
Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for governor
Be clear about what Nebraska’s trigger bill does and how it violates a woman’s bodily autonomy. Nebraska’s trigger bill creates a police state where doctors must live in fear of being arrested and charged as felons for providing needed healthcare to their patients.— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) June 24, 2022
Sen. Adam Morfeld
I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure, and split-second life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation. These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor not politicians and lawyers.— State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) June 24, 2022
Sen. Julie Slama
50 years. 64 million lives lost.— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) June 24, 2022
One of the darkest chapters in our history ends today.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.
It's a beautiful day for life! 💗 pic.twitter.com/U400RG0EyC
Nebraska Democratic Party
Nebraska Democrats are assailing the wrong-headed U.S. Supreme Court decision today to overturn #RoeVWade.@janekleeb: “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions."https://t.co/CryZjT0179 pic.twitter.com/qjuqRYT135— Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) June 24, 2022
Sen. Deb Fischer
June 24, 2022
Sen. Megan Hunt
We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and WE WILL DO IT AGAIN. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 24, 2022
Sen. Ben Sasse
Women's Fund of Omaha
To be clear, this changes nothing about abortion access in Nebraska. Every person, no matter where they live, how much money they make or how they identify, should have the freedom to make their own personal health care decisions. 2/ #NEleg #BansOffOurBodies— Women's Fund of Omaha (@OmahaWomensFund) June 24, 2022
Lancaster County Republican Party
Sen. Tony Vargas
Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health & safety for nearly 50 years.— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 24, 2022
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
Statement from Patty Pansing Brooks on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/4w8aFd2XUR— 🌈 Patty Pansing Brooks (Vote June 28th, NE-01) (@Patty4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Mike Flood, Republican candidate for U.S. House
This is a great day for all those committed to the protection of unborn life.— Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Read my statement on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision here: https://t.co/UKjv7CXZzd pic.twitter.com/UqaWVL5ELB
Planned Parenthood for North Central States
Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.— Planned Parenthood (@ppnorthcentral) June 24, 2022
Rep. Don Bacon
