'Devastating impact': Nebraska abortion rights backers say they'll work to defeat any legislation banning procedure

Abortion remains legal in Nebraska following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the five decades of precedent under Roe v. Wade, backers of abortion rights said Friday afternoon.

An attempt (LB933) by the Legislature to put in place a trigger ban on abortion in anticipation the 1973 decision could be overturned failed to overcome a filibuster in April.

As such, abortion is still legal and accessible in the state of Nebraska, said Andi Curry Grubb, the state executive director for Planned Parenthood of Nebraska.

"Today's decision did absolutely nothing to change that," Curry Grubb said in a Zoom call Friday afternoon. "Planned Parenthood and the CARE Clinic of Bellevue proudly offer abortion care and will continue to do so."

But, representatives of Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Nebraska, Women's Fund of Omaha and I Be Black Girl, said they were disappointed in the 6-3 decision released Friday morning.

"With this decision, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and dismantled the federal constitutional protections for abortions that have existed for 50 years," said Scout Richters, reproductive rights counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska.

Richters said the ruling "allows anti-abortion politicians across the country to force women and other people who can become pregnant into lives they did not envision."

The Hobbs decision, according to Ashlei Spivey, founder and director of I Be Black Girl, will have a disproportionate impact on women of color and those living in rural areas.

"If you want to force people to have pregnancies, we know the mortality rate for people of color is significantly higher," Spivey said.

Erin Feichtinger, policy director at the Women's Fund of Omaha, called the decision "an unprecedented stripping away of a fundamental right that has existed for five decades."

Any ban on abortion, which the Legislature is expected to take up in a special session later this summer, would also have "a devastating impact" on the economic well-being of women, as well as businesses and communities, she added.

Instead, Feichtinger said lawmakers should consider bills to ensure women receive equal pay for equal work, are able to be safely housed and food secure, and have paid family leave if and when they do choose to become parents.

All of the speakers at Friday's virtual press conference said they are prepared to fight any proposed abortion ban that may go before the Legislature in the coming weeks.

"We have been doing all the work we need to to prepare for every scenario we could face," Curry Grubb said. "We're going to do the exact same thing we did during the (legislative) session: remind Nebraskans this is now the values they stand for, remind state senators that they serve their constituents.

"We're going to turn people out and we're going to defeat anything that they bring," she added.

Richters said recent polling shows a majority of Nebraskans oppose an abortion ban, which demonstrates there is momentum behind the effort to defeat any proposed legislation.

"We continue to evaluate all of our options including litigation, work in the Legislature, and at the ballot box to use all of the tools we have to fight back against these bans and keep abortion legal," she said.

