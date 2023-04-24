The Department of Homeland Security is boosting its support for the counterterrorism research center it established at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2020.

The department signed a new “basic ordering agreement” with UNO’s National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology and Education Center (NCITE) that increases the center’s maximum funding from $10 million to $35 million, according to a NCITE press release.

This money comes from Homeland Security’s Science & Technology Directorate and is separate from the 10-year, $36.5 million agreement that started NCITE. That covered some startup costs at UNO while providing grant money to fund proposals submitted by some of the 60 NCITE-affiliated researchers at 26 universities across the country.

The basic ordering agreement is a separate funding stream that allows DHS to pay for specific studies it needs.

The funding boost “demonstrates NCITE’s growing reputation as the nation’s premier provider of counterterrorism research,” Gina Ligon, NCITE’s director, said in the press release.

“By increasing the limit of NCITE’s award funding, our government stakeholders have communicated that they’ve found real value in the work we’ve done,” she added.

Three counterterrorism studies are currently being funded at UNO through NCITE, according to the release:

*A $1 million project to develop a comprehensive report outlining the current threat posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and identify priorities for countering them, led by Austin Doctor, an assistant professor of political science and NCITE’s head of counterterrorism research initiatives.

*A $4.5 million study to evaluate the effectiveness of DHS state, local, tribal and territorial terrorism and targeted-violence prevention programs, led by Matthew Allen, an assistant professor of management who is also NCITE’s head of business strategy.

*A $4.7 million project to outline best practices for prevention and intervention of would-be terrorists before they accept radical messaging and join extremist groups. It is led by Sam Hunter, a professor of industrial and organizational psychology who is NCITE’s head of strategic operations.

Photos: Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21 Goodtrip Tour Concert, 4.21