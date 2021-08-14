Dick's Place a mainstay for small city of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Neb. (AP) — For half a century, Dick’s Place has been an essential business for the nearly 400 people who live in Lawrence.
With other businesses closing up shop in years past, the bar and grill has become the heartbeat of the town.
Andy Peterson of Lawrence said it provides a place to eat, drink and socialize in the town.
“It’s the only place to do all that,” he said. “It’s a huge part of the community.”
The 73-year-old owner of the establishment, Richard “Dick” Kohmetscher, said he didn’t imagine he would be in business for 50 years when he bought it at the age of 23.
“I’m surprised I did,” he told the Hastings Tribune. “I wasn’t planning on being here that long.”
As he’s gotten older, he thought he’d be able to sell the business, but the economic climate has changed to the point that banks consider it a high-risk investment and are hesitant to loan money for it.
Kohmetscher said the secret to making the venture successful was to do a lot of the work himself.
Over the years, he’s been able to hire more help, but he still gets up at 5:30 in the morning to open the bar and offer coffee and rolls to people heading off to work.
Kohmetscher purchased the business in 1971 as a sort of homecoming.
He grew up in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1966 before moving to Hastings for a machinist job at Western Land Roller. After a year, he enlisted in the Army for two and a half years.
Kohmetscher met his future wife, Marjorie, at a USO dance in Pennsylvania. Marjorie hailed from Long Beach, California, and had joined the Navy about the time Kohmetscher enlisted.
The two were married in 1970 in Lawrence and moved to Hastings, where Kohmetscher returned to Western Land Roller and Marge went to work for Ag-Tronic.
When a bar in Lawrence went up for sale, the Kohmetschers saw an opportunity to be in business for themselves. At that time, the bar was called Joe’s Place, named after the owner of the building, Joe Krebsbach.
At first, the Kohmetschers leased the building from Krebsbach, but purchased it after the man died in 1975. They did some remodeling, like lowering the ceilings, to make the place their own. The name also was changed to Dick’s Place.
“Customers had already started calling it that,” Kohmetscher said. “By the time I bought it, they were calling it that.”
Over the years, the bar has seen many changes and various renovations.
When he started, they only served pop and beer. As time went on, they started adding to that to accommodate customers. Kohmetscher said he added iced tea to help a customer who was trying to stop drinking but still wanted to be social.
In 1979, Dick’s Place and another bar in town at the time had Christmas parties. Kohmetscher said he started offering the cups to serve free alcohol on Christmas Eve.
The first of the series read, “Christmas comes but once a year, but Dick’s Place always has the beer.”
When the rival bar added satellite television and a grill, Kohmetscher said he had to do that too to stay competitive.
They also added a movie rental business for a time, first with VHS tapes, then DVDs, before the market dried up.
In October 2007, they opened a small convenience grocery store, which is attached to the bar. Kohmetscher said he changed his plan for the building after Lawrence’s only full-stock grocery store closed its doors.
Kohmetscher said they celebrated the 50-year milestone during Lawrence Fun Day last Saturday.
Greg Kucera of rural Lawrence said it’s great to see the bar reach the 50-year milestone. He remembers it as the place to hang out after school when he was growing up.