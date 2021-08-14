Dick's Place a mainstay for small city of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Neb. (AP) — For half a century, Dick’s Place has been an essential business for the nearly 400 people who live in Lawrence.

With other businesses closing up shop in years past, the bar and grill has become the heartbeat of the town.

Andy Peterson of Lawrence said it provides a place to eat, drink and socialize in the town.

“It’s the only place to do all that,” he said. “It’s a huge part of the community.”

The 73-year-old owner of the establishment, Richard “Dick” Kohmetscher, said he didn’t imagine he would be in business for 50 years when he bought it at the age of 23.

“I’m surprised I did,” he told the Hastings Tribune. “I wasn’t planning on being here that long.”

As he’s gotten older, he thought he’d be able to sell the business, but the economic climate has changed to the point that banks consider it a high-risk investment and are hesitant to loan money for it.

Kohmetscher said the secret to making the venture successful was to do a lot of the work himself.