Dismissal upheld in Nebraska lawsuit over woman's slaying

But on Friday, the state Supreme Court agreed with a lower court that again dismissed the lawsuit because evidence showed Loyd had never expressed to a Lasting Hope psychiatrist any intent or desire to harm Rodriguez.

“Indeed, the only reasonably identifiable victim whom Loyd conveyed an intent to physically harm was his mother,” Chief Justice Michael Heavican wrote for the court.

The clinic did call Loyd's mother, who was living in Florida, to warn her of Loyd's threats and his release.

“When confronted by an unimaginable loss such as what the (Rodriguezes) have experienced with respect to the life of Melissa, their daughter, it is natural to ask, 'What more could have been done?'” Heavican wrote. “But tort law requires that we begin with a different question: Whether a legal duty existed to do anything more.”

The Rodriguezes' attorney, Brian Jorde of Omaha, said the ruling was baffling, given that Melissa Rodriguez was the only person Loyd was believed to have previously assaulted and that the clinic knew he was under an active arrest warrant for an alleged assault on her.

“I'm sure that if we'd been able to get in front of a jury, we would have won,” Jorde said.

An attorney representing Lasting Hope did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

