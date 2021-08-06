Dive team finds body of missing 7-year-old boy in river

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Search crews have retrieved the body of a missing boy from the Missouri River.

The body of 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found Thursday evening under the Interstate 680 bridge after a fisherman saw was appeared to be a child in the water and called authorities, police said.

Rescue teams and police first began the search for the boy Tuesday evening after the boy was reported missing at N.P. Dodge Park along the riverside in north Omaha. Police said the child was at the park with family members and had last been seen playing on a sandbar before he disappeared.

Family members told officials they became briefly distracted to attend to another child and when they turned around, Avi was gone.

