Divorced school board members say they keep focus on kids

Jurgens said it is “unrealistic” to think that she and Hawley never — and will not ever — disagree. She said they often have tough conversations, both as GIPS board members and as parents to their three children, but they never get heated. Hawley agreed.

“We just have a mutual respect for one another,” he said. “We were married for quite a long time, but once we put all those things behind us, people have value and Lindsey has such a tremendous value. We both bring different strengths to different things. It is about being human and putting the priorities first.”

Jurgens said the biggest thing they have learned to do while co-parenting and serving on the GIPS board was to stop and listen to what the other person is saying.

“I really feel that a big game changer for me was to stop and look at how the other person sees it. It is not ‘the Lindsey show,’” she said. “It is stopping and saying, ‘What is he (Hawley) saying from his seat?’ There is a real difference there.”

Hawley said with co-parenting, he and Jurgens can disagree on a situation with one of their children and “leave it at that.” However, on the GIPS board, he said they cannot do that and everything has to be reconciled eventually.