'Dizzy Mule' project to bring $34.5 million development to north downtown Omaha

A $34.5 million project, dubbed Dizzy Mule, creates about 18,000 square feet of commercial space as well as more than 170 apartments.

OMAHA -- A historic building in north downtown Omaha is slated to be revamped under plans that would create commercial space and apartments in Millwork Commons, near 13th and Nicholas streets.

The $34.5 million project, dubbed Dizzy Mule, creates about 18,000 square feet of commercial space as well as more than 170 apartments. 

The project is a partnership between Black Dog Management and Bluestone Development. 

A revamped alley would become a vibrant pedestrian space in a proposed development for Millwork Commons.

The existing building, on the historic register, sits northeast of 13th and Izard streets. It would undergo extensive renovations, according to documents sent to the Omaha Planning Board. A new five-story building would go up on the east and west sides of the building, creating an L-shape. 

The project would take up four parcels of land, two of which are vacant. One houses the historic masonry building, which would be preserved. A shed is on the other parcel. Both buildings were used as part of various factory, furniture and warehouse businesses. 

The design would make the building look like six individual buildings to fit in with the character of the area. 

The first floor would feature commercial space, two parking garages and amenity space for residential units.

About 172 apartment units would occupy the upper floors. Apartments would range from a studio starting at $825 a month to a three-bedroom unit that would go for $1,750 a month. The bulk of the units would be one-bedroom apartments.

Construction is slated to begin in June and wrap up by February 2024. 

Developers are seeking up to $4.9 million in tax-increment financing to complete the project.

