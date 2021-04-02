 Skip to main content
Doctors replace Nebraska rancher's COVID-damaged lungs
AP

Doctors replace Nebraska rancher's COVID-damaged lungs

  • Updated
OMAHA. Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old Nebraska cattle rancher is recovering after doctors replaced his coronavirus-damaged lungs.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Jake Immink, of Fairbury, got sick around Halloweeen and wound up hospitalized on a ventilator for months. His lungs were so damaged that his only chance for a fairly normal life was a double-lung transplant.

He underwent the surgery March 20 after loosing weight and building up strength. He put his new lungs to the test this week, walking a mile and a half.

“I fully expect him to be herding cattle this summer,” said Dr. Heather Strah, a transplant pulmonologist with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Doing transplants for patients whose lungs are damaged by an acute illness is rare, although it’s become more common because of COVID-19. Strah said she’s aware of about 40 that have been done since the start of the pandemic, but Immink’s was the first in Nebraska.

Immink said he wants to be a cautionary tale to people who may not think COVID-19 is a big deal, and he encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“I just hope everyone takes it serious and we can get back to a normal life,” he said.

