Dodge County Attorney resigns amid DUI, other scandals

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass submitted his resignation following a year of scandals that involved a drunken driving conviction, accusations of harassing his estranged wife’s boyfriend and most recently, a charge of violating his DUI probation.

Glass, 46, submitted his resignation letter to the county board on Wednesday — eight days after being released from jail on allegations that he violated his probation by again driving while drunk, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The board accepted Glass' resignation, which is to take effect March 1.

Glass has served nearly 10 years as the county's top prosecutor since first being appointed by the board in 2011. He was then elected to the post in 2012 and again in 2018.

In March, Glass was arrested for driving drunk near baseball fields on the edge of Fremont, and he was later sentenced to 15 months' probation. Also in March, Glass was accused of sending dozens of texts laced with slurs and obscenities to his estranged wife's boyfriend.