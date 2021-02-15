 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog euthanized after Nebraska baby dies from head trauma
View Comments
AP

Dog euthanized after Nebraska baby dies from head trauma

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska have euthanized a family dog they say caused the death of an 1-month-old baby in the home.

The baby girl died at home last week, the Kearney Hub reported. An autopsy showed the baby died from “blunt force and cranial trauma caused by an American Bulldog that resided with the family,” according to a news release Friday from the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the dog was euthanized on Wednesday and had no known aggressive behavior prior to the infant’s death. The baby’s death has been ruled as accidental.

Officials did not release name of the baby or her family.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Kearney Hub.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sioux City Fire Rescue on scene of house fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News