Dog parks popular but can leave pets unprotected

The parks typically have two fenced-in areas, one for small dogs and one for larger ones. Diamond said there were about a dozen people with their dogs in the large dog enclosure when she and Poppy went in. According to the city, the large dog enclosure is about 10,000 square feet.

The Nebraska Humane Society suggests that dog owners understand the risks and their own dog before going to a dog park.

“Make sure you are aware of the risks before you go in,” said Kelli Brown, director of field operations at the Humane Society. “This kind of thing can happen with any breed of dog.”

Given that dogs are pack animals, owners can expect that alpha dogs will try to establish a hierarchy, she said.

“When dogs are in large groups, (an alpha dog) will need to show its dominance,” she said. “If another dog doesn’t care for that, it becomes a fight right off the bat. We do see a lot of that at dog parks.”

Neither the Humane Society nor the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department tracks incidents at dog parks.