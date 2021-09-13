Douglas County commissioner, former mayor Mike Boyle dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County Commissioner and former Omaha mayor Mike Boyle died Monday morning following a bout with pneumonia. He was 77.

Boyle’s daughter, fellow Douglas County Commissioner Maureen Boyle, announced her father’s death through a spokeswoman for the county.

Boyle had been a fixture in the Nebraska Democratic Party for decades and had served on the board of Nebraska’s largest county since 1997. He also was elected mayor of Omaha in 1981 and re-elected to a second term in 1985, but was removed from office in a recall election the following year.

Boyle was the widower of Anne Boyle, who served 20 years as a Nebraska Public Service Commissioner and led the state Democratic Party from 1998 to 2001. She died in 2019 following a stroke. She and Mike Boyle were married for 58 years.

Mike Boyle is survived by five children and 18 grandchildren.

