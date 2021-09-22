Douglas County man dies from West Nile, gives state 3 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third person in eastern Nebraska has died from the West Nile virus this year.

The Douglas County Health Department said a man in his 80s who was hospitalized after developing symptoms of the virus in August has died. The man had several other health conditions, but officials didn't provide details of them.

Last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services said two people in Dodge, Saunders or Washington counties had died after contracting the West Nile virus. Both those victims were also older adults with other health conditions.

Douglas County health officials said nine cases of West Nile have been confirmed in the county this year with eight of those coming in September. Eight of those people were hospitalized with the virus.

Last year, the state reported 15 human cases of the virus and one death.

The virus, which is transmitted by mosquito bites after a mosquito fed on an infected bird, has been found in the state every year since 2002.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0