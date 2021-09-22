 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas County man dies from West Nile, gives state 3 deaths
0 Comments
AP

Douglas County man dies from West Nile, gives state 3 deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third person in eastern Nebraska has died from the West Nile virus this year.

The Douglas County Health Department said a man in his 80s who was hospitalized after developing symptoms of the virus in August has died. The man had several other health conditions, but officials didn't provide details of them.

Last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services said two people in Dodge, Saunders or Washington counties had died after contracting the West Nile virus. Both those victims were also older adults with other health conditions.

Douglas County health officials said nine cases of West Nile have been confirmed in the county this year with eight of those coming in September. Eight of those people were hospitalized with the virus.

Last year, the state reported 15 human cases of the virus and one death.

The virus, which is transmitted by mosquito bites after a mosquito fed on an infected bird, has been found in the state every year since 2002.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Russian grandma overpower robber

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News