Downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall reopens Friday. Here are the events planned

OMAHA -- This Friday, for the first time in more than three years, Omaha’s downtown park will be open to the public.

Visitors will stroll through a Gene Leahy Mall that looks much different from the previous sunken park that for decades claimed nearly six city blocks in the heart of Omaha’s urban core.

Work on the park began in March 2019 as part of an overhaul of Omaha’s three riverfront parks. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are in earlier stages of renovation.

The $400 million effort is led by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA), a nonprofit that will manage the parks and continue to operate the nearby city convention center, arena and baseball stadium. The authority is governed by a board of five directors and overseen by a management team. Board members are determined by the City of Omaha with appointments rotating between the City Council and the mayor.

MECA has an event-packed weekend planned to mark the reopening.

Friday at 10 a.m., Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, MECA officials and other park stakeholders will hold a ribbon cutting.

At 8 p.m., Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth will headline the opening celebration concert at the park’s newly built RiverFront Pavilion.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., an artist’s panel will convene in the park’s sculpture garden. Sculptors Bruce Beasley and James Surls will meet with attendees. Both artists have installations in the park.

At 8 p.m., country music star Brett Eldredge will headline a concert with special guest Lauren Alaina.

Sunday at 8 p.m., a cast and crew of Nebraska high school students will perform “Fame the Musical” at the RiverFront Pavilion. The performance is made possible through a free program offered by the University of Nebraska at Omaha theater department and Omaha Public Schools.

Monday at 8 p.m., a concert presented by the Omaha Symphony will end with Independence Day fireworks. The event will conclude the weekend’s reopening ceremonies.

Between events, visitors can check out the park’s new features.

Perhaps the most immediately noticeable change is the park’s rise to street level.

The grassy slopes and reflective lagoon of the former Gene Leahy are gone, filled in by a reported 9,300 dump truck loads of dirt.

The decision to raise the park to street level was made in part to help people feel more secure in the park, Roger Dixon, MECA’s CEO, told The World-Herald last year.

“I think the lagoon divided the downtown area,” Dixon said. Raising the mall to street level, he said, should make crisscrossing downtown easier.

There are still a few pieces of the park that sit below street level, specifically a long water feature called the “pond” near the center of the park. A space at the bottom of Gene Leahy’s iconic metal slides also dips below street level.

The slides were kept during renovations, and two others were built next to them at a height and slope meant to be more easily accessible.

Among other prominent features of the park’s renovation is the performance pavilion, which caps the eastern end of a 50,000-square-foot lawn. The space will be used for the reopening events.

The pavilion will be lit from the interior, offering a beacon of light for the park’s visitors after dark.

A five-piece sculpture garden can be found on the north end of the park, along Douglas Street. Through a partnership with local art gallery Kaneko, each of the five art pieces will be rotated out of the sculpture garden after three years.

A permanent installation of a 26-foot-tall sculpture by London-based artist Yinka Shonibare already can be seen in the park just south of Douglas Street. A reflection pool was built around the piece.

Near 10th Street visitors will find the pond and the Cascades, an interactive water feature that shoots water and changes colors.

A dog park between Eighth Street and a city-owned parking garage near Ninth Street includes turf grass, a doggy seesaw and a tunnel.

In the same area, a smaller pavilion with a 20-foot-by-40-foot shade structure will be available to the public when performances aren’t happening.

Visitors may also notice a construction area immediately west of the park. The space will be used as a staging site for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark library and construction of the Mutual of Omaha tower. Mutual then plans to buy the block for a future development.

With the end of the park’s remodel quickly approaching, crews are in the early stages of overhauling Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are expected to reopen in 2023. Lewis & Clark will open first, followed by Heartland of America.

