Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from evidence

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — At least 66 criminal cases have been dismissed a month after authorities announced that more than $1.2 million worth of drugs had been stolen from a Nebraska State Patrol evidence room, and more dismissals are likely.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said his office has closed 66 cases, and it is still reviewing 43 more. Similar reviews are happening in 13 other counties served by the State Patrol evidence locker where the thefts were discovered.

“Our office has dismissed several cases related to this issue, and we’ll continue to review cases and make decisions, as we are required to do,” Prenda told the Lincoln Journal Star.

Prenda declined to say how much of the stolen evidence was linked to active cases and how much of it was scheduled to be destroyed.

A former State Patrol evidence technician, Anna Idigima, and her boyfriend, George Weaver Jr., have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute the drugs. Both of them have pleaded not guilty. Authorities said more than 150 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of fentanyl and 3 pounds of meth disappeared from the State Patrol evidence facility in Lincoln over the summer.

The Nebraska State Patrol says it is reviewing its evidence handling and storage procedures.

Lincoln Police are investigating whether the overdose deaths of nine people and one unborn child over the summer are linked to the stolen drugs.

Lincoln defense attorney Candice Wooster, who had one of her cases dismissed, said she would like to know more about how prosecutors are deciding which cases to dismiss, although she trusts Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon to make appropriate decisions.

“I think it is just important to figure out how or why the decision is being made,” Wooster said.

But Prenda said state law limits what prosecutors can say about cases that are dismissed because they are supposed to reply to any inquiry about those cases as if there is no record of them. Courts are also required to automatically seal cases that end in acquittal or are dropped by prosecutors.

That law was intended to ensure that prospective employers couldn’t hold dismissed cases against people, but the law makes it difficult to track which cases have been dismissed because of missing evidence.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0