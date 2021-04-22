Driver dies after crashing into wall, being pinned under SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A driver has died after crashing his sport utility vehicle into a retaining wall in southeast Omaha and ending up pinned underneath the vehicle, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. when the SUV crossed a median and hit a large wooden retaining wall, police said in a news release. I

The vehicle overturned, pinning the driver underneath, investigators said. The driver, identified as Randy Rettele, 59, of Omaha, died at the scene, police said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

