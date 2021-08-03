Driver killed in crash at busy Omaha city intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was killed when his car pulled out in front of a sport utility vehicle at one of Omaha's busiest intersections during rush-hour traffic, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 72nd and Cass streets, when a southbound sedan on 72nd Street turned left in front of a northbound SUV, police said in a news release. The collision caused the sedan to spin and crash into another SUV. The car’s driver was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. Officials did not immediately release the name of the man killed.