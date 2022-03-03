 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver of SUV killed in crash with grain truck near Waterloo

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person has died in the crash of a sport utility vehicle with a semitrailer hauling grain in eastern Nebraska

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — One person died Thursday in the crash of a sport utility vehicle and a semitrailer hauling grain in eastern Nebraska, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just around 7:45 a.m. at an intersection just west of Waterloo, between the Elkhorn and Platte rivers, officials said. Investigators said the SUV did not stop before entering the intersection and crashed into the grain truck.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash, officials said, while the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. Authorities did not immediately release the name of the person killed.

Waterloo is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Omaha.

