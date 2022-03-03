Driver of SUV killed in crash with grain truck near Waterloo

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — One person died Thursday in the crash of a sport utility vehicle and a semitrailer hauling grain in eastern Nebraska, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just around 7:45 a.m. at an intersection just west of Waterloo, between the Elkhorn and Platte rivers, officials said. Investigators said the SUV did not stop before entering the intersection and crashed into the grain truck.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash, officials said, while the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. Authorities did not immediately release the name of the person killed.

Waterloo is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Omaha.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

