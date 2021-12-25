Driver seriously injured in crash while fleeing trooper

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A car driver is hospitalized with serious injuries after the vehicle crashed while fleeing a Nebraska state trooper.

KETV-TV reports that the accident happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. A trooper saw a sedan without license plates and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.

Within a couple of minutes, the vehicle crashed.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver or further details about the incident.

