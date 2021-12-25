 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Driver seriously injured in crash while fleeing trooper

A car driver is hospitalized with serious injuries after the vehicle crashed while fleeing a Nebraska state trooper

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A car driver is hospitalized with serious injuries after the vehicle crashed while fleeing a Nebraska state trooper.

KETV-TV reports that the accident happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. A trooper saw a sedan without license plates and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.

Within a couple of minutes, the vehicle crashed.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver or further details about the incident.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News