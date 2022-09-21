Drought, harsh weather, hurt Nebraska farmers and ranchers

How do droughts compare?

With about 88% of the state in drought and the rest nearly so, how does 2022 compare to droughts of the past couple of decades?

Al Dutcher, Nebraska's associate state climatologist, says it's most similar — statewide — to some of the droughts of the early 2000s, rather than the extraordinary drought of 2012.

The main reason, he said, is that the intensity of this drought has varied across the state, as it did in the early 2000s. In those droughts, as with this year, extreme to exceptional drought wasn't widespread.

This year, about 30% of the state — northeast and southwest Nebraska — is considered in extreme to exceptional drought. In 2012, virtually the entire state was in such dire straits, and many communities were curtailing water use.

The heat intensity of this drought hasn't been as extreme, statewide, as 2012, he said. While it has been hot across the western third of the state, the number of days reaching triple digits there is about half of 2012, he said.

Still, each farmer's experience is different and some will say this year is matching 2012 in their fields.

Those areas of Nebraska in best shape should see their soil moisture content restored with normal precipitation between now and spring, he said. Above-normal rain and snow would be needed to restore streams, ponds and lakes.

Harder hit areas will need more to recover.