A new photographic exhibit about Nebraska’s longest-lasting African American settlement has opened at the Durham Museum.

The “Descendants of DeWitty” exhibit is now open on the lower level of the museum, 801 S. 10th St. It is open during regular museum hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The exhibit will be on display through May 28.

On loan from the Descendants of DeWitty, Nebraska, organization, this traveling exhibit displays 27 photographs sharing the history of the people of DeWitty, the largest African American settlement in Nebraska. The exhibit includes a family tree, historic documents and photos of the families from the early 1900s to 1930s.

The images highlight residents and everyday life in the settlement, which was located in Cherry County from 1907 to 1936. The settlers, including former slaves who had fled to Canada before the Civil War and their descendants, began to arrive in 1906-07, attracted by the 1904 Kinkaid Act’s offer of 640 acres of free land in the Sandhills.

“I hope people look a little bit more into the people who are pictured in the exhibit or that they want to know more about an experience outside of their own experience growing up in Nebraska,” said Chelsea Olmsted, museum curator.

One of Olmsted’s favorite photographs shows William P. Walker and a birthday cake for his 93rd birthday. The Walkers were one of the original families who settled in DeWitty.

Nancy Tehmo of Cameroon, Central Africa, was visiting the Durham for the first time when she heard about the “DeWitty” exhibit.

“Some of the pictures look familiar because it feels like home to me growing up in Cameroon,” Tehmo said. “It’s good that the museum decided to put it up so that people can understand the history of Nebraska and what has shaped it to what it is today.”

Museum visitor Stu Burns, a native of Overton, said he learned about the DeWitty colony in school as some of the settlers were from Overton.

“I was always kind of fascinated about it,” Burns said. “I didn’t realize that there was someone with the DeWitty colony who did well enough that he was buying property all over the state. That’s really impressive. That’s not something we hear about that often.”

For more information about current and upcoming exhibits at the Durham Museum, visit durhammuseum.org.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023 020423-owh-new-zooupdate-pic01.jpg 020223-owh-new-target-pic-cm02.jpg 020922-owh-new-bigelk-pic-cm04.jpg Mitchell, McDermott hug Legacy Crossing move Flower shop