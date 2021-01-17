E. Nebraska credit union tries interactive teller machines

Siouxland Federal officials are still trying to determine when or whether other branches will get ITMs. “We’re getting ready to build a Floyd branch, a new branch out on Floyd Boulevard, and those will get ITMs,” LaCroix said.

LaCroix said COVID-19 was not the reason the credit union opted to adopt ITMs, which they’d been mulling since before the pandemic.

The machines feature a live teller on screen (the tellers work inside the Siouxland Federal building) and have somewhat the appearance of a late model ATM. They offer the same services as a teller window would without the pneumatic tubes, and can be used as an ATM if desired.

“It’s kind of like being at the teller window, really,” LaCroix said.

ATMs, which are different from ITMs in the sense that there is no person on the screen and the banking capabilities are somewhat limited, date back to the 1960s and are employed by virtually every bank. ITMs emerged within the last decade or so, and many banks have yet to implement the technology at their branches.

Banks may have some reason for taking the slow approach to adopting ITMs. The Credit Union Times, an industry publication, reported in March that 64 percent of bank customers still prefer an in-person interaction at a teller window.

