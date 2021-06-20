Eagle Scout's project helps Kearney police at shooting range

Drew worked on the project for six months, and Wednesday night presented his project to Waugh and the department at the range.

McLaughlin, who is also a KPD officer and school resource officer at Kearney High School where Drew will be a junior, said there are two rifle benches at the range, but more were needed. Drew also made the benches for right- and left-handed shooters.

“I think the project turned out really good. He had a great group of boys and adults helping him out. This stuff will be around for a long time,” McLaughlin said.

Waugh said the stand, benches and yard markers will directly affect officers’ training.

“I love it because this is handmade and will be sustainable for a long time. It’s something members of our department, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and other officers that come out to use our facility will see and benefit from.”

Drew started Cub Scouts when he was in first grade, and later earned his Arrow of Light badge. He has held several leadership positions with Troop 158 during the years. He attended the National Youth Leadership Training, and has earned numerous badges, including the 100 Degrees of Frost.