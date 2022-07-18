Earthquake felt in south-central Nebraska town of Superior

A shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Sunday morning about 5 miles from the city of Superior in south-central Nebraska.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake hit at 7:51 a.m. at a very shallow depth of 3.1 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones because they are closer to the surface.

About 75 people had reported feeling the shock of the quake by midmorning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Shannon McCord, manager of the Ideal Market in Superior, said he noticed some small items that had been knocked off the grocery store's shelves when he came to work. Residents were talking about the quake, he said.

"One woman told me that her whole house shook," McCord said. "I didn't feel it because I live a little north of town."

Superior is a city of about 1,900 residents near the Kansas border. It is about 50 miles south of Hastings. Other Nebraska towns or cities near the epicenter that may have felt very weak shaking include Belleville, Hebron, Willow Springs, Concordia and Hastings.