AP

Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison

The head of the state prison system says he's considering six sites in eastern Nebraska near Omaha for a new prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the state prison system on Friday said he's considering six sites in eastern Nebraska near Omaha for a new prison.

The prison system announced possible locations in Douglas, Dodge, and Lancaster counties for a new 1,512-bed prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Nebraska lawmakers this year are deciding how to address overcrowding in state prisons.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes in 2020 recommended building a new prison.

In a Friday statement, he said the goal is to improve staff and inmate safety and not to imprison more people. Recent cost estimates put the price tag on a new prison at about $236 million.

