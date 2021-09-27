Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Sept. 23, 2021.
Editorial: Legislature mustn’t drag out its redistricting work into next year
Twice over the past week, factions in the Nebraska Legislature have demonstrated they have the numbers to stymie each other in their redistricting fights. The result: Stalemate over how to redraw the three U.S. House districts. Stalemate over how to reconfigure the 49 districts for the Legislature.
There’s only one way out of this bind: compromise. Serious, responsible compromise.
That’s a hard concession for many senators to make, regardless of party or ideology. Present-day politics urges lawmakers to “be a fighter.” Partisan politics presses hard for full victory.
But that way of thinking has led the Legislature down a cul-de-sac. True, the Census Bureau contributed greatly to this problem by not releasing final figures till August. Nebraska lawmakers have had to compress their redistricting duties into mere weeks, in contrast to the months their predecessors had in past decades.
But there’s no getting around the fact that protracted delay on redistricting threatens grievous harm to Nebraska’s election process next year. That damage will be especially great if lawmakers stay in their corners now and delay the redistricting decisions till the 2022 legislative session. State and local election officials have tremendous responsibilities in working with the new maps in preparation for the 2022 primary and general elections. Many Nebraskans are waiting on the final maps in order to decide whether to run.
Senators have legitimate grounds for disagreement in many instances. Some proposed reconfigurations of state legislative districts are so radical they’re patently unfair — such as the removal of 10 of the 14 neighborhoods in the current district for Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln.
That said, redistricting is an enormously complex endeavor with difficult choices. If the Legislature is to move beyond the current deadlock, all parties must be willing to give.
As of this writing on Wednesday, we are hearing of constructive conversations among key lawmakers. Most important is the focus on reaching agreement on which rural district must move to the east. This is a time for Speaker Mike Hilgers and key figures on the Redistricting Committee to provide leadership, and for senators to move beyond rancor.
In all those endeavors, the watchword is clear.
Compromise.
Lincoln Journal Star. Sept. 26, 2021.
Editorial: Increasing access for teachers of color in Nebraska is absolutely vital
Teachers are underpaid in relation to their level of education and importance to society – a fact nearly everyone can agree on.
But, before prospective educators can even set up their own classrooms for the first time, they face a costly degree program and a series of expensive proficiency tests – factors that can make the bar too high for low-income Nebraskans and people of color.
Last week’s hearing before the Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee on an interim study resolution from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks underscored the problems faced by the state, which has struggled for years with teacher shortages in certain subject areas, in addition to increasing the diversity of its teacher corps.
Nebraska students most certainly deserve qualified educators. But lawmakers are asking the right questions as they seek ways to ensure more teachers – particularly those from underrepresented populations – can enter the classroom without as many costly hurdles.
Take student teaching, for example. The experience of managing a classroom, with a veteran teacher on hand for support and guidance, serves a vital purpose that’s impossible to replicate.
However, consider the burden that puts on a student-teacher who needs to work to pay for tuition. In essence, it’s not only an unpaid internship, but students must pay thousands of dollars for what’s considered a class – in a situation that makes it nearly unmanageable to hold outside employment.
After completing that course of study, teachers often must also complete one or many standardized tests to obtain their certification, paying hundreds of dollars in each instance.
All of those items add up – and quickly.
The dollar amounts aren’t trivial, and education officials and senators alike are pursuing an actionable, appropriate goal by trying to ensure teacher diversity better matches that of students.
In Lincoln Public Schools, 93% of teachers and administrators are white, in comparison to only 64% of students. That chasm grows even wider in some smaller districts in the state, often those with recent influxes of immigrant families.
And those racial gaps don’t just appear in personnel counts; they manifest in lower graduation rates and higher disciplinary referral rates. Conversely, evidence presented at the hearing shows that minority student achievement increases along with the number of teachers of color.
That’s why the ideas being presented – increasing scholarship opportunities for prospective teachers of color and eliminating some burdensome certification testing, among others – make sense.
One word of advice for the committee when it comes to increasing out-of-state recruitment, another idea that was suggested, is to consider funding a statewide bump for teacher salaries. Nebraska’s average starting teacher salary ranked 45th in 2018-19, according to the National Education Association, lower than all neighboring states but Colorado.
Just as the investment in public education is worthwhile for the state’s future, so, too, is a similar investment in the teachers who make it possible.
North Platte Telegraph. Sept. 26, 2021.
Editorial: Redistricting: Rural west takes hit again
Two vital truths were again exposed in Friday’s legislative debate over Unicameral redistricting. Western Nebraskans dare not forget them.
After losing District 39 to the east in the 1990s and District 49 a decade ago, now the west would see District 36 carved up and shipped to western Sarpy County under a revised map that won 43-5 first-round approval Friday.
For the third time in 30 years, Nebraska’s “East Coast” marched in lockstep to uphold the first truth: Nebraska’s 500 miles are much, much longer east to west than they are west to east.
(Why? Maybe because folks driving west must go uphill all the way ... roughly 6 feet a mile?)
State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard rightly called out the Redistricting Committee for deciding (when have we seen this before?) that Grand Island was as far “west” as they needed to come for public hearings on district maps.
Let us be clear: We’re not protesting the inevitability that rural Nebraska as a whole again must give up a seat to satisfy the “one man, one vote” constitutional principle affirmed in a key 1962 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
But with 90 “greater Nebraska” counties to work with, why must the western half of our state always give up a district to Omaha?
As we said Sept. 12, lawmakers from Grand Island east usually can drive across their districts in minutes. Ours need hours.
Senators had at least one chance to share the geographic pain with the original plan advanced by a bare Redistricting Committee majority.
That one would have divvied up District 24, which covers Polk, York and Seward counties. (Which we found funny, sort of, as we know of geographically ignorant Omahans who consider Seward and York “western Nebraska.”)
But after dueling filibusters and strong objections by its (officially) Republican senator, District 24 will basically stay as is.
We don’t blame this outcome on District 36 Sen. Matt Williams, who made powerful arguments for keeping Dawson and Custer counties together in District 36 (Sept. 8 column).
Senators are running out of time, thanks to the pandemic-related delays in the 2020 census. Local governments can’t redistrict until the Legislature finishes. Putting off that work risked delaying May’s primary to next summer.
For the sake of would-be local and Unicameral candidates, Williams settled for making Custer and Dawson counties the respective anchors of Districts 43 and 44.
We get it. But it shouldn’t have come to that, as Erdman and North Platte Sen. Mike Groene rightly told lawmakers Friday.
In so doing, Groene said: “We continue to move things east, and we say (it’s) red (vs.) blue. But I continue to see in this body rural vs. urban.”
That points to the second vital truth: Nebraska effectively has long had not two major “parties” but three — rural Nebraskans (be they red or blue), urban Republicans and urban Democrats.
We’re grateful for the times Omaha and Lincoln senators have supported issues vital to us, like Groene’s rail-park aid bill last session.
But when push came to shove Friday, how many urban GOP senators backed their Democratic counterparts?
All of them.
One might argue that the Legislature’s nonpartisan nature gives urban Republicans an excuse to desert rural colleagues.
All we see is that all our senators are Republicans but party loyalty hasn’t paid off much on key rural issues. Like property taxes. State school aid. Or redistricting.
We’ve consistently urged Nebraskans to uphold the nonpartisan Unicameral not because we’re ignorant of party influence there — far from it — but because it’s rural Nebraska’s best chance to force myopic eastern neighbors to realize rural needs are real and dare not be ignored.
A handful do. Groene paid tribute Friday to Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, the Redistricting Committee’s vice chairman, saying he fought harder for rural interests in that committee as a Democrat than did many Republicans.
Wayne also would urge us to not turn a blind eye toward the struggles of lower- and middle-income urban Nebraskans. But might rural and inner-city Nebraska have much more in common than either realizes?
So we’ve once again seen how Nebraska’s status quo remains tilted “downhill” toward the east.
There’s only one way to reverse that flow: Grow rural Nebraska. On our own, mostly, with any urban friends who recognize the Wyoming border isn’t next to Lincoln Air Park.
