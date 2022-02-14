Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Feb. 13, 2022.

Editorial: Regents are right to open way for alcohol sales at Husker games

University of Nebraska regents took a right first step Friday in opening the door to alcohol sales at Husker sporting events and at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships next month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The vote doesn’t mean Husker fans will be able to cry in their beer at Memorial Stadium if the football team has another substandard year or that baseball fans will be able to have a brew with their dogs this spring at Haymarket Park. And while the doggedly loyal and hopeful Husker basketball followers probably deserve a couple free drinks for continuing to show up, it’s not happening right away.

The regents decided, though, to allow the NU president and chancellors to authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on campuses.

NU President Ted Carter has said the university does not have active plans to make alcohol generally available at Husker sports events.

“Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska,” he said.

“Opening any university event to alcohol is a question that we will always approach with diligence and care.”

The university has plenty of experience from around the country — and from Omaha collegiate sports venues — to draw from.

UNO permits alcohol sales at hockey, basketball and baseball venues.

Creighton basketball game concessions include alcohol, as does the College World Series.

Nearly all other Big Ten schools allow beer and wine sales at sporting events, with a few exceptions. UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts noted that most Big Ten championship events also have alcohol sales.

The record around the country argues for permitting beer and wine sales.

Venues that have adopted such sales — generally limited sales to two drinks at a time and ending them after the third quarter of football games — report no added problems. In fact, with legal sales permitted, most venues say they have fewer alcohol-related incidents during games than when such sales were banned.

Indiana University started beer and wine sales in 2019 after commissioning a consultant to look at the experience of more than 50 other schools.

The study found that the introduction of alcohol “resulted in improved game-day experience and attendance,” noting that the introduction of alcohol sales reversed attendance declines, Rivals.com reported. “The report also noted that selling alcohol resulted in “a reduction in alcohol-related incidents and safety issues in stadiums.”

The sales are not huge revenue drivers but do give fans attending those events a more modern experience. Some schools say they see less binge drinking outside the stadium.

We suspect that sales in stadiums and arenas have little effect on the few fans who over-imbibe and cause trouble. Problem drinkers gonna drink, and have been sneaking booze into sporting events as long as there have been sporting events.

This is, though, an emotional issue for some fans, with probably the most opposition from those who would fear a change in the atmosphere at football games. Memorial Stadium probably would come last for beer sales — it is not equipped now for alcohol sales, though Pinnacle and Haymarket are.

Memorial Stadium appears to be in line for renovations that crowd people a bit less and offer a few more amenities. At some point, that will include beer and wine sales.

The regents’ vote was a reasonable first step, and we trust university leadership to move ahead cautiously.

And, c’mon — Nebraskans are at least as responsible as Iowans, who were able to openly drink beer at Kinnick Stadium for the first time last fall.

Lincoln Journal Star. Feb. 13, 2022.

Editorial: Anti-meth fight is taking a new direction

Other drugs may get the headlines, but for its ubiquity — and lately — the worrisome growth in its use, methamphetamine is, has been for two decades and will be for the foreseeable future a major threat to Nebraskans across the state.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Nebraska’s meth problem is so severe it contributes to about 75% of the state’s criminal prosecutions.

As if to emphasize that point, a veritable who’s-who of law enforcement recently picked Kearney as the site to unveil a new statewide campaign to try to rein in use of the drug.

Attorney General Doug Peterson was joined by the Nebraska State Patrol, the U.S. Attorney’s office and representative from the FBI and the DEA to describe the much-needed campaign, titled “It’s a Matter of Life or Meth.”

Law enforcement officials emphasized that the problem of meth has infiltrated communities of every size and in every part of the state, including tribal lands, necessitating cooperation among agencies large and small to get from users to local dealers to regional distributors in an effort to cut off supply.

But, tellingly, Peterson noted, “You can’t arrest your way out of this problem.” He spoke of a three-pronged approach combining law enforcement with prevention and treatment.

Drug busts make the news — 33 pounds seized from a car, 1.5 pounds in someone’s pocket — but the real work of battling drugs happens in the prevention and treatment phases Peterson mentioned.

Every person who can be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system, who can get the help he or she needs, is one more person not adding to an overtaxed corrections department. And every person whose life can get back on track before addiction takes it too far off is a benefit to the community.

Help for the user, justice for the dealer and cooperation among agencies may still not be enough. It may take patience, too.

Capt. Ryan Dale, a 20-year member of the Lincoln Police Department and the leader of the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force, offered this sobering assessment: “I honestly think (meth) will continue to be the prevalent drug for my entire career. ... You have to keep perspective and be willing to appreciate small wins, because it’s probably a war that’s never gonna end.”

Here’s hoping the “Life or Meth” campaign provides many of those small wins.

North Platte Telegraph. Feb. 13, 2022.

Editorial: Do whateverit takes to keep S. Platte flowing

Editorial: Do whatever it takes to keep S. Platte flowing

Feb 13, 2022

James A. Michener, the late Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, wouldn’t be a bit surprised that Colorado is forcing Nebraska to consider reviving a 128-year-old abandoned canal project.

Michener, who specialized in deeply researched historical-fiction epics, set his 1974 masterpiece “Centennial” right on Colorado’s Front Range in the midst of the South Platte River basin.

Both his last chapter and the last episode of NBC’s massive 1978-79 “Centennial” miniseries (available on DVD) highlighted the environmental risks as migration began accelerating in the Interstate 25 corridor.

Both presented an analog electronic model of the three-state Platte system, using electric current to mimic the river’s flow as rainfall fluctuated and irrigation, cities and industry demanded ever more surface water and groundwater.

When they projected a drought, the electric current ceased. Wrote Michener: “The Platte no longer flowed.”

His fictional expert added: “If we encourage the population of Colorado to increase, and invite more industry, and continue to deplete the (Ogallala) aquifer with agricultural pumps, we shall destroy the state.”

And yet Colorado was just getting started depleting its part of the aquifer.

As The Telegraph showed Feb. 6, two-thirds of Colorado’s active “beneficial use” water rights are for wells or wellfields. And almost all of those have been granted since the year “Centennial” debuted on TV.

Thus Nebraska leaders’ alarm at Colorado’s present-day plans to claim almost all of the South Platte water now reaching this state.

Thus the $500 million proposal to invoke the 1923 South Platte River Compact and finish the 1894 Perkins County Canal from Colorado’s Sedgwick County into Nebraska.

Most everybody at last week’s hearing on the canal bill recognized the costs of losing most of our South Platte supply, even if another canal hardly thrills environmental groups.

Half a billion dollars could be better used for helping Nebraskans, the Sierra Club said in opposing the bill outright. Other groups urged state leaders to persuade Colorado to renegotiate the compact.

They’re not wrong. If Colorado would swiftly agree to guarantee us the compact’s stated maximum of 500 cubic feet per second outside irrigation season — without a canal — why wouldn’t Nebraska agree?

On the other hand, is there a good chance of getting Colorado to the table if Nebraska doesn’t formally invoke the compact and prepare to build the canal?

We wish there were. We don’t think so.

Fortunately, the Platte and its branches haven’t run out of water. Not yet. Thoughtful water management in Nebraska, Wyoming and even Colorado has gotten us here.

The West’s “prior appropriation” doctrine of water rights — “first in time, first in right” — remains in force. It drives the three-state 1997 agreement that got Kingsley Dam relicensed and enlisted the Platte states in providing enough water from both river branches to protect central Platte habitats.

We’d like to think, as former state senator and Sierra Club lobbyist Al Davis said at the hearing, that federal agencies would keep Colorado from piping Nebraska’s share of South Platte water all the way back to Denver’s Parker suburb and elsewhere.

Can Nebraska count on that, though? No.

The compact gives Nebraska an ironclad right, dated Dec. 17, 1921, to tap the South Platte where the 1894 canal started.

But you won’t find it listed in Colorado’s water-rights database. It’s only real, as things stand, if we build the Perkins canal.

Colorado agreed to work out the 1923 compact only because our Keith County neighbors had launched their own canal revival. (The date of Nebraska’s compact water right reflects that.)

We won’t see a 21st-century canal soon. Based on timeframes given in the hearing, its opening might coincide with the centennial of the 1935 Sutherland Project that gave our county Lake Maloney.

It would have its uses, but it’s not like folks out here are demanding another canal. Whether it’s built or not, though, Nebraska must proceed as though it’ll be built at last.

We’re sorry Colorado’s water supplies are (finally) running low. But they were warned 50 years ago. And it’s our right to keep our share of South Platte water crossing the state line. Somewhere.

Which brings us to one final observation for our Sierra Club friends:

What would be worse for the species using the central Platte? Diverting our water at Ovid to return it at North Platte — or losing it to even more Denver subdivisions?

