Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Rather than joining the majority, Nebraska should encourage other states to follow its lead. This would make electoral results more closely match voters’ wishes and individual votes count more than they presently do in a number of states.

If these arguments aren’t convincing, refer back to the top of this editorial – and the words of Nebraska’s governor and top elections official. They say they haven’t the slightest evidence of fraud or disenfranchised voters, and, without these, Slama’s proposals serve no purpose.

———

Kearney Hub. Jan. 13, 2021.

Editorial: Legalized marijuana spreading

Hey, Nebraskans, that tick, tick, tick you hear is the countdown to inauguration day for Joe Biden. His oath rings in a new era of government in which a Democrat majority now commands both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Add the White House, and the change on lawmakers ushers in an era with lots of new ideas that stand a greater chance of approval now than they did just a few weeks ago.

Coming down the pike are proposals to rescue the environment, make college a tuition-free proposition and legalize recreational marijuana — to name a few.