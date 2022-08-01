 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. July 28, 2022.

Editorial: State should be cautious with reserve fund

Nebraska closed out its fiscal year with a record high $6.35 billion in net tax revenues. That led to another record – $1.69 billion in the state’s cash reserve fund, where all excess revenues are required to be placed.

Those revenues and the cash surplus have led politicians to call for tax relief from the incoming 2023 Legislature, essentially using the surplus to pay for additional tax cuts to follow this year’s LB873, which lowered the top income tax rates on corporations and individuals, ended income taxes on Social Security benefits and increased property tax relief.

That politically popular call, however, should be resisted by senators and the incoming administration of either GOP nominee Jim Pillen or Democrat Carol Blood. Spending the money in a time of economic uncertainty wouldn’t be prudent or in the best interest of the state going forward.

The increased cash reserve will, as Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the outgoing chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, points out, allow the state to weather what could well be a troubled economy, pulled down by inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession.

It is notable that neither the state Revenue Department or economic experts can precisely account for why net individual income taxes were up by 20% and corporate income taxes were up by 18% while sales tax collections were 2% lower than February projections.

Some simply point to Nebraska’s generally robust economy, which can’t alone explain the dramatic increase. Others add the post-pandemic return to a fully-functioning, full employment economy to the mix along with the impact of federal coronavirus relief funds on all economic segments.

But one thing is certain, 2022-2023 won’t replicate this year’s extraordinarily high tax revenues. In fact, Tom Bergquist, director of the Legislative Fiscal Office told the Nebraska Tax Rate Review Commission that the state may have already hit its peak.

The loss of the billions in federal funds will unquestionably reduce revenues and any economic slowdown, even if not a full blown recession, will further cut the state’s tax income.

And Bergquist pointed out that about five years ago Nebraska saw back-to-back years where overall revenue growth was a paltry 0.3%. A repeat of those economic doldrums would stress the normal state operating budget to the point where cuts in programs and personnel could not be avoided.

And, it would make paying for the $900 million in LB873 cuts without raising taxes or making draconian cuts difficult if not impossible.

For that reason, the conservatives that dominate state government should do the truly conservative thing and save the cash reserve, no matter how large it appears today, for the economic rainy day that is almost sure to come.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

