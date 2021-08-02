Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Still, only 37% of the district’s residents who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots.

The percentage is much higher — 70% — for people age 65 and older, who are most likely to die if they become infected. Our senior citizens have gotten the message. They understand the threat that COVID-19 poses specifically to them and they acted as soon as they could to get vaccinated.

But younger people, even though their lives have been disrupted by the pandemic with needing to wear face masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, have not seen the need to get vaccinated.

When they were young children, their parents had them vaccinated against such deadly diseases as polio and measles. Their parents knew from experience how big a threat those diseases were before the vaccines were developed. But now, when they need to follow their parents’ example and get themselves and their children vaccinated against another deadly disease, they’re opting out.

This does not make sense.

We know the coronavirus is deadly.