Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Dec. 12, 2021.

Editorial: Worrisome results for Nebraska’s schools in latest statewide tests

Maybe the latest test scores for Nebraska’s public school students shouldn’t have been surprising, but they still are worrisome.

Anyone who paid attention to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two school years might have anticipated that quarantines and remote classes would get in the way of learning.

Sure enough, as World-Herald education writers Joe Dejka and Lauren Wagner reported last week, Nebraska’s test scores dropped across the board.

Statewide, proficiency in math dropped 6 percentage points and English language arts went down 4 points from 2018-19 to 2020-21. The state skipped testing in 2019-20 because of the pandemic.

Part of the decline might be blamed on changes in the test and the fact that more than 13,000 students were not tested last year for various reasons, such as a pandemic-driven shift to home schooling. Education officials caution against reading too much into the comparison between the two years.

But it’s hard to ignore the lower scores or put a positive spin on them.

The decline occurred in urban districts such as Omaha and Lincoln and suburban districts such as Elkhorn and Gretna. It showed up for all racial groups as well.

Virtual classes and hybrid schedules and quarantines clearly undermined the ability of teachers to work with students on their individual needs. It made it harder to track how well students were keeping up. Particularly in subjects like math, where skills build on each other, any gaps in learning rippled through subsequent lessons.

The numbers aren’t pretty. In the Omaha Public Schools, for example, just 20% of students were proficient in math, dropping from 30% two years earlier. Other schools were better, but can anyone really be happy that math proficiency was 32% in Ralston, 48% in Bellevue, 58% in Millard, or even 76% in Elkhorn? That leaves far too many kids behind.

But here we are. It now must be the priority for school districts — and the community at large, including nonprofit groups and anyone who cares about education — to use every resource available to close the learning gaps that the pandemic exposed and exacerbated.

Fortunately, federal COVID-relief programs can offer an enormous boost. OPS, for example, expects to wind up with more than $300 million total in extra federal school aid, reflecting its size as Nebraska’s largest district that educates a large share of the state’s most disadvantaged students. Hundreds of millions of dollars are going to other districts, too.

Some of the money has already been spent, including the necessary effort to put iPads in the hands of students trying to learn from home. But it’s essential that the remaining funds be used effectively on programs to address learning losses and gaps.

In its plan for the federal money, which the OPS board approved in September, the district rightly identifies tutoring and other interventions to help students catch up or strengthen grade-level learning. But the OPS plan also includes a lot of spending on new curriculum, technology improvements or infrastructure.

Certainly schools need up-to-date curriculum and safe, healthy buildings with good air quality, and those things may well qualify under the COVID relief bills. But the latest test scores show that districts must keep a laser-like focus on spending that truly helps students learn. And they should look for every opportunity to engage with others in the community to help them.

Besides taking many Nebraska lives and hurting our economy, COVID set back our children’s learning. We need to do everything possible to repair the damage and give our youngsters the best chance at a bright future.

Lincoln Journal Star. Dec. 12, 2021.

Editorial, 12/12: Habitual criminal law needs overhaul

The numbers unearthed by the Journal Star’s Andrew Wegley in his investigation of Nebraska’s habitual criminal convictions are shocking but hardly surprising.

A total of 146 people are now incarcerated under the enhanced sentencing measure that requires a 10-year minimum sentence for those convicted of three felonies. Of those, 75 (or 51%) are people of color – specifically, 46 Black, 18 Latino, 10 Native and one other.

That is a higher rate then even the general prison population, which is 22% people of color. But it is even more disproportionate when compared to the state’s population, which is 78% white, 5% Black, 11% Latino and 1% Native.

That conviction rate is further evidence that the habitual criminal charge has been often used by prosecutors as a cudgel to push individuals with previous convictions again charged with a crime into accepting a plea deal rather than risking the 10 years in prison if they take their cases to trial.

The racial discrepancy in the sentences and cultural approach to criminal law, coupled with unequal application of the mandatory minimum sentence, must be rooted out of the system, via legislation and strictly adhered-to policies.

And so should the disproportional use of mandatory minimum sentences, predominantly in rural counties.

In the last 11 years, Lancaster County has had 39 mandatory minimum sentences, 26 of them people of color -- 22 Black -- in a city where only 4% of the population is Black.

Over the same period in Scotts Bluff County, there have been 19 mandatory minimum sentences -- 14 of them since 2016, and involving 78% people of color -- in the county that is 87% white and about one-tenth the size of Lancaster County.

In fact, Scotts Bluff County and Buffalo County have combined for 10 of the 15 habitual criminal sentences this year. Lancaster and Douglas counties together have had just four such sentences.

Addressing the disparities presents a challenge for the Legislature. A first step, as proposed by Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, would be to eliminate some nonviolent Class IV felonies, such as possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court, as predicate convictions.

If that had been law this year, seven of the 15 defendants who were given the mandatory minimum sentence would have been ineligible based on their prior convictions. Other felonies, especially nonviolent offenses disproportionately charged against people of color, should also be considered for removal as predicate convictions.

And, to prevent the prosecutorial abuse and the overuse in rural counties, the mandatory minimum sentencing provisions should be recodified to eliminate discretionary charging and establish strict guidelines for its application.

North Platte Telegraph. Dec. 12, 2021.

Editorial: City’s renewal adds to holiday season’s sparkle

What a bright and festive night it was this past Thursday in the Canteen District.

One so very evocative of a city renewed.

North Platte’s downtown Christmas parade is hardly new. But it was the first since two years’ worth of heavy lifting on downtown’s storefront facelifts, street reconstruction (with care to reuse and preserve the 1916 bricks) and beautifications wrapped up this fall.

Red and green festoon lighting lit the procession from above North Dewey. North Platte’s mayor and City Council handed out treats in Victorian costumes. The North Platte High School jazz band played on a huge flatbed trailer. Santas, elves and Grinches (!) abounded on and in between floats.

A block away, the “Neville Corner” at East Fifth and Bailey shone as it hadn’t in nearly six decades.

Thursday was also when the Paramount Building, kitty-corner from the Fox Theatre and across from the slowly reviving Hotel Pawnee, regained a smaller but still impressive version of the neon sign taken down after the movie theater there closed in 1963.

The signs on both of World War I Gov. Keith Neville’s theaters were lit up Thursday night, suggesting even more strongly how the corner might bustle when Jay Mitchell finishes restoring the bottom two floors of Neville’s Pawnee and moves on to upstairs.

All this was less than a week after NPHS’ wrestling team pulled off a unique event on mats atop the Canteen District seal at Fifth and Dewey.

So the NHL plays hockey outdoors once a year? Well, try high school wrestling outdoors in December. The weather cooperated. North Platte’s “new old” town square was full of cheering fans.

We’d be remiss not to mention next Saturday’s celebration. Special live afternoon and evening performances at the Fox will mark Christmas Day’s 80th birthday of the World War II Canteen, our city’s and region’s finest hour.

These are just a few examples of what can happen when a community long prone to say “We can’t” chooses to say “We can.”

Others are visible beyond the downtown blocks William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody knew in North Platte’s first decades.

Saved from a slow, lingering death, “The Mall” of 50 years ago is being reborn and expanded as District 177. The Interstate 80 strip continues to flower. New apartment complexes and homes are taking shape, with more to come.

And our people have chosen to nurture what may well prove the two signature economic projects of North Platte’s 21st century in the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant and the industrial “rail park” outside Hershey.

Those last two, to be sure, are visions more than realities at this point. But all these examples demonstrate why North Platte won Nebraska’s Governor’s Showcase Community Award this year.

Local leaders say statewide peers have asked them how we’ve done all this in just a few years.

It’s simple: We’re stronger together.

We’ve learned people won’t just hand us what we need to rebuild our community. They’ll help when we do our part.

We’ve learned we can’t afford to divide ourselves when it comes to the future of the place we all live. We took a chance on some things. One good thing led to another.

And optimism has grown, even amid a pandemic. That’s how we did it. And that’s how it can keep being done.

It’s not a brand-new story for us, which we also needed to be reminded of.

The Union Pacific founded our town 155 years ago this month. But it was up to the people who took a chance on settling here to fill out Gen. Grenville Dodge’s “Original Town” and build out beyond it.

Bill Cody first made North Platte’s name famous worldwide a century and a quarter ago. His generation and those after him produced three Nebraska governors and built or welcomed institutions that endure: Bailey Yard, our hospital, our community college.

And there’s that amazing phenomenon that debuted 80 years ago this month.

Could the Canteen have lasted more than a few days or weeks without the unity and teamwork of the people of this city? This region? The thousands of volunteers from 125 towns in two states?

Oh, yes, there is much to celebrate even as we have more to do. And much to look forward to as 2021 turns to 2022.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.