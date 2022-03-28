Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. March 27, 2022.

Editorial: Ducking debates is no way to show that you’re a leader

Last week, four Republican candidates for governor met in a Lincoln television studio to discuss issues affecting Nebraska’s present and future.

Their debate was broadcast to potential voters all across the state, who heard the four talk about whether the state should build a $270 million prison. Voters heard their views on the merits of a $500 million canal-and-reservoir project to get water from the South Platte River in Colorado. They learned what the four thought about creating a vast new lake near the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln.

Pretty important stuff, with major implications for the state that Brett Lindstrom, Theresa Thibodeau, Charles W. Herbster and Breland Ridenour want to lead for — at least — the next four years.

But Jim Pillen, another GOP candidate who wants to be governor, was a no-show.

Instead, Pillen held his own tele-town hall at the same time as Thursday’s Nebraska Public Media debate, safely distanced from having to answer questions in a forum where his rivals could challenge him.

Pillen has signaled that he won’t do any future debates before the May primary. And speaking for Pillen, his campaign manager dismissed debates as “political theater” compared to Pillen’s efforts to reach voters directly, as well as offering some silliness about how the “liberal media” might ask questions about “liberal topics.”

Interesting that none of the other Republican candidates felt they had to duck Thursday’s debate because of those fears.

In fact, over many years, countless candidates from all political parties in lots of campaigns have been willing to debate. They accept that they might have to answer a question they might not like, or deal with an opponent who criticizes them. Confident leaders who believe in their ideas can handle that.

One of the early heroes of the Republican Party, Abraham Lincoln, became famous for the series of seven debates known as the Lincoln-Douglas debates. Long before television, thousands of spectators attended as the two men verbally battled over slavery issues. Lincoln’s eloquence in 1858 enhanced his national standing and helped him win the presidency two years later.

More recently, Ronald Reagan famously outshined Jimmy Carter in their 1980 debates, including his memorable “there you go again” reply when Carter picked at Reagan’s record. Did his quip amount to “political theater”? Maybe. But it also demonstrated his humor and command of the situation.

Every candidate has plenty of opportunities to hold town hall meetings, virtual or not. They can meet with small groups of voters in living rooms, local cafes or meeting halls. They can hold large rallies — or knock on individual doors. And, of course, they can and do spend vast sums on carefully-crafted television ads intended to package their image just right.

No debate ever prevented a candidate from using any of those strategies.

Most candidates are willing to debate their rivals. And why shouldn’t they? It’s an opportunity to reach more of the public with their message. A chance to prove that they understand issues. A test of their ability to stand up to possible criticism and make a compelling case for what they believe.

In short, it’s one way to see if a candidate has what it takes to lead.

Pete Ricketts stepped up to the plate in a crowded field when he ran for governor eight years ago. Donald Trump faced an even bigger set of GOP rivals on debate stages in his race for the 2016 presidential nomination, and then took on Hillary Clinton in general election debates. Debates didn’t keep them from victory.

Last week, Lindstrom, Thibodeau, Herbster and Ridenour participated in this longstanding political tradition. They answered questions and demonstrated that they could to be part of a statewide conversation about Nebraska’s current needs and future direction. They proved that they deserve attention and consideration by Nebraska voters.

Win or lose in May’s Republican primary, those four showed that they are leaders.

North Platte Telegraph. March 26, 2022.

Editorial: More alike than different

All indications as last week ended were that North Platte’s and western Nebraska’s major state budget proposals will reach the 2022 Legislature’s finish line intact.

Bravo to our leaders. And thanks.

It’s at least the beginning of a long overdue recognition that our prosperity depends on Nebraskans’ willingness to help every part of their state renew itself and thrive.

That includes the great rural and small-town vastness of Nebraska, not just the highly populated Omaha-Lincoln corridor.

But the reverse is also true.

Why? Because Omaha (and Lincoln to a lesser degree) has neighborhoods that struggle just as much for attention in the State Capitol as we do.

We western Nebraskans must guard against our own myopia, even as we welcome state help with the Hershey “rail park,” Sustainable Beef, Lake McConaughy improvements, Gering-Fort Laramie Canal repairs and revival of the 1894 Perkins County Canal.

Northeast and southeast Omaha have many aging homes, as we do. They struggle to attract economic development, as we do (remembering that southeast Omaha’s meatpacking industry has mostly vanished).

The cultural reasons differ — but, again, not as much as one might think. Latino Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans and even African Americans have played important roles in western Nebraska’s story for 150 years, as they have in Omaha’s.

But north and south Omaha senators have long been as frustrated as ours in getting their needs taken seriously by leaders in this state and even in Omaha and its suburbs.

We should be allies in changing that.

It was sadly evident during recent Unicameral budget debates that many rural and urban lawmakers continue to talk past each other and fulfill each other’s stereotypes.

A few are recognizing, however, that Nebraskans can’t afford to care only about their own area or political tribe.

Take Sen. Justin Wayne, who represents northeast Omaha. He has recognized the similarities between his area’s issues and ours and sought to build bridges with rural senators.

When former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte conceived his microTIF program in 2020 to encourage older-home rehabilitation, Wayne joined him as co-sponsor.

Not only that, but Wayne became chief sponsor of this year’s microTIF revisions, now on final reading, after Groene’s resignation. He deserves our thanks — and our attention when he advocates for east Omaha’s needs.

We hope other rural lawmakers come to realize these things and work more closely with those eastern colleagues whose people need the same kind of help we do.

For now, note this well: Their votes are why North Platte and western Nebraska’s needs are getting a fairer shake in Lincoln lately.

Anyone who recognizes we’re a 500-mile state is worth making common cause with.

Lincoln Journal-Star. March 27, 2022.

Editorial: State must act to stem tide of community corrections walkaways

In the first 11 months of 2021, 36 people, all but one less than a year from becoming eligible for parole, “walked away” from the state’s community correction facilities, seemingly baffling in that escapes would, in the end, only lead to months or years longer of incarceration.

In investigating the reasons for the walkaways, the state’s Inspector General of Corrections Doug Koebernick found that the community corrections facilities are overcrowded, plagued with “rampant substance abuse” and fail to provide meaningful mental health care for the incarcerated people.

Sadly, the findings in Koebernick’s 34-page report released last month are far from surprising as they echo the troubling issues in the Nebraska Department of Corrections as a whole and, particularly, in the state’s prison system, which ranks as the most overcrowded in the country.

The Lincoln facility, which is larger than that in Omaha, was designed to house just over 300 men and 82 women. It now houses nearly 600 people, with eight men often sharing rooms designed for four.

That population makes the Lincoln facility, at best, understaffed and dramatically stresses the staff that is there. To wit, a 2016 staffing analysis conducted by the Corrections Department recommended that each case manager at the facility have their case load limited to 40 inmates. That ratio currently is approximately 100 to 1 in Lincoln.

Koebernick also found that “significant shortcomings” in the use of electronic-monitoring systems to track incarcerated people and disparities in the punishment of men and women found guilty of escape as contributing factors in walkaways.

The primary solution to the community corrections crisis, Koebernick suggested, would be to “right-size” the population at the Lincoln facility by dropping the number of those confined there to far closer to its designed capacity and to seek work release opportunities outside Lincoln and Omaha.

But again, as with other suggestions for prison reform, Koebernick’s recommendations were rejected out of hand by Corrections Director Scott Frakes, arguing that the Lincoln facility has a “statutory operational capacity” of 575 people, that the state has already invested $22 million into the facility and citing the high cost of contracting with city and county jails for work release programs outside the two metropolitan areas.

Stunningly, Frakes stated that, contrary to the facts discovered by the Inspector General’s investigation, he simply didn’t agree that the escapes are tied to the size, location or quality of mental health care offered at the community corrections facility.

Rather, Frakes cited “poor impulse control, substance abuse, self-sabotage” as reasons for the walkways. Those may, in fact, explain a few of the walkaways. But the report makes it clear that the overcrowding and lack of mental health services are the primary causes for the escapes.

Because of that, Frakes should be required by the Legislature to implement Koebernick’s recommendations as quickly as possible and, in doing so, to solve at least one of the many problems the department has, for decades, tried to ignore.

