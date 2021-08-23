Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Aug. 22, 2021.
Editorial: The Legislature must follow responsible guideposts in deciding redistricting
Every 10 years, the Nebraska Legislature redraws the state’s political boundaries through redistricting. This act carries enormous importance across the state. Lawmakers will convene in less than a month for a special session to approve the new maps, and Nebraskans may be surprised at how little time state senators will have to make their decisions.
Lawmakers, under current plans, are to begin their special session on Sept. 13 and wrap up their work by the end of September.
Nebraskans may also be surprised at how little time the public will have to study and respond to the proposed maps at hearings in mid-September. According to guidance presented to state senators in June, the public hearings will be held right away — on the second and third days of the special session.
That’s an inadequate amount of time. It’s also a glaring difference from 2011. That year, the Redistricting Committee approved, in a split vote by party, its proposed map for the U.S. House districts on May 5. Lawmakers held the hearings on those and other redistricting maps eight days later, on May 13. The Legislature adopted the final maps on May 26.
The Legislature’s general rules for special sessions give up to five calendar days for hearings to be held on bills after their introduction.
Now and throughout the process, Speaker Mike Hilgers and the Redistricting Committee should place a particular emphasis on openness, releasing information as soon as possible to all 49 state senators as well as the public. Such an approach can buttress public confidence and lessen the inevitable political tensions.
As part of that effort, the Legislature should allow videostreaming testimony at the public hearings. Such an option proved its value for hearings during the COVID-plagued 2020 session.
Lawmakers this year face a degree of time pressure on redistricting, it’s true, since it will help the Secretary of State’s Office and county election officials to receive the new maps as soon as possible.
In September, the redistricting maps — for the U.S. House, Legislature, University of Nebraska Board of Regents, State Board of Education, Public Service Commission and Nebraska Supreme Court — will receive three rounds of floor debate by the full Legislature.
Redrawing the political boundaries obviously creates a huge temptation for lawmakers and members of the public to indulge in self-serving partisan action. State senators and others involved in this year’s redistricting should be mindful of guideposts to lessen that danger:
Tactics that spur lawsuits. Lawmakers have some leeway in setting the populations of districts for the Legislature. But the Redistricting Committee must avoid allowing a population deviation for rural districts that is consistently and significantly greater than that for urban districts. Otherwise, a lawsuit could make a good case that the committee acted unfairly and unconstitutionally.
A second example: Although splitting counties for redistricting purposes is allowable, the Nebraska Supreme Court has set a high bar for such action. In 1992, the Legislature had to reconvene after the court ruled that lawmakers had acted unconstitutionally a year earlier when they split Madison County between two state legislative districts as part of redistricting. Splitting Madison County, the court said, was unconstitutional in two regards. The Legislature’s action violated Article III, section 5, of the Nebraska Constitution, which states that “county lines shall be followed whenever practicable” during redistricting. In addition, the court said, the Legislature should keep a county whole when it has a population sufficient to constitute a single legislative district.
These considerations apply directly to keeping Douglas County whole as state senators decide how to shrink the 2nd Congressional District by 47,000 residents in order to keep Nebraska’s three U.S. House districts equal in population. The district currently contains all of Douglas County plus western Sarpy County.
On this matter, it’s relevant to look back at the Redistricting Committee debate in 2011 on redrawing the 2nd District. The committee’s Republican majority voted to move Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base and northeastern Sarpy County out of the district. During the committee’s heated debate on the matter, then-State Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh, a key Republican figure on the committee and former Douglas County election commissioner, called Douglas County the core of the 2nd District. It made sense, Lautenbaugh said, to retain the entirety of Douglas County in the district, The World-Herald reported. “The rest of it is the rest of it,” he said.
Douglas County, in its entirety, is indeed the core of the 2nd District. That was undeniably true in 2011. It remains true now. In September, the Legislature should respect that central fact and keep Douglas County whole in its congressional redistricting.
Secretary of State’s Office. The office, which has shown interest in participating in the redistricting process in some fashion, should follow a rigorous nonpartisan approach.
Mindful of the 2022 session. State senators should realize that if they let their battling over redistricting get too ugly, they will undermine the trust needed in the 2022 session when they will have a host of important issues to address.
Redistricting unavoidably involves partisan sparring, but Nebraska lawmakers can best serve the public interest by embracing transparency. Above all, they must understand the major harm that excessive partisanship would risk for the Legislature and for Nebraska’s public interest.
Lincoln Journal Star. Aug. 18, 2021.
Editorial: CRT resolution defeat a step in right direction
Ultimately, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents did the right thing in voting down, 5-3, a resolution from Regent Jim Pillen opposing “any imposition” of critical race theory in university curriculum.
That it got to a vote harms the reputation of our university system and reveals troubling truths about our ability as a society to listen, learn, understand nuance and context and be willing to confront difficult issues.
First and foremost, the regents should never have been involved. Pillen’s candidacy for governor simply can’t be ignored as a factor in him bringing this forward. And the politicization of curriculum stands in opposition to the very mission of higher education, which the regents are charged to preserve and protect.
There has never been a shred of evidence produced that critical race theory, which has been around in academic/legal circles for four decades, has been “imposed” on students. In fact, characterizing Nebraska’s university students as academic blobs to be acted upon is insulting. Part of a college education is evaluating information, thinking critically and expressing one’s views civilly. College students should be trusted to make up their own minds about issues, not protected for fear they will be indoctrinated.
There is no doubt that racism and discrimination are part of our nation’s past. For the record, most nations’ pasts include racism, religious or ethnic persecution and intolerance. Being able to learn from and discuss them is critical. No society is without prejudice, but the degree to which people are treated equitably hinges on the ability to have open and honest discussions about hard issues.
To acknowledge race isn’t “racist,” though that’s a favorite argument of those who don’t want to talk about it. To allow a discussion of race to become divisive is the choice of those talking about it. To ignore that the experience of a Nebraskan of color is different from a white Nebraskan is naive.
Critical race theory is a narrow academic topic, one prism through which to view our communities and nation. It’s been adopted, adapted, demonized and oversimplified to shape political discussions. Pillen has called the theory “un-American.”
But consider these words from Batool Ibrahim, the first Black student regent: “I think because we are the greatest country in the world, we should be able to lay out all of our cards and see what happened in this country and talk about it.”
Racism did and does shape our nation. How and how much are up for debate. But quashing the discussion doesn’t make our university, our city, our state or our nation stronger.
The defeat of Pillen’s resolution is only a step on the path to a more equitable and enlightened society.
North Platte Telegraph. Aug. 22, 2021.
Editorial: For county, 3rd try on treasurer must get it right
Instead of moving quickly as they did two years ago, Lincoln County commissioners will open the vacant county treasurer’s position to interested applicants through month’s end.
Whoever the County Board ultimately chooses — state law gives the board until Sept. 13 — that person will be the third county treasurer in the current four-year term that expires in January 2023.
It’s vital that commissioners take every step possible to get this appointment right.
But voters, with county elections around the corner in 2022, must be ready to take it from there.
The most recent treasurer, as readers know, resigned amid an investigation of financial transactions in her office. Because formal charges have yet to be filed, we’ll leave that there at this time.
She had been deputy treasurer in 2019 when commissioners removed her predecessor — the one voters had elected in 2018 — after a State Auditor’s Office report turned up multiple failures to forward property taxes and perform other required duties.
When questioned during a July 2019 County Board hearing, the elected treasurer — who had previously been treasurer in another Nebraska county — admitted she hadn’t taken advantage in either county of state-level training to prepare for the job. (A 2020 state law now requires it.)
Her deputy, who had been serving as interim treasurer, got the job full-time just a week later — without the County Board taking any other applications.
It seems, based on two commissioners’ comments after she quit July 30, that the board gave her the job without obtaining the type of background check that many other governing boards seek in filling vacancies.
Oversight or not, that failure cannot be repeated this time around.
The integrity of county government, especially in the handling of taxpayers’ funds, is at stake.
County Board Chairman Kent Weems said Aug. 9 that the five commissioners “without a doubt” would have background checks done on anyone who applies for the treasurer’s job by the 4 p.m. Sept. 1 deadline.
It would be well for the commissioners to have several candidates to choose from, be they inside or outside the Treasurer’s Office.
By no means do we wish to demean any current employees there. On the contrary.
But the fact remains that this vital post has been vacated twice in two years, both times for performance-based reasons. A broad slate of well-qualified applicants would boost public confidence in the next treasurer.
Whether the County Board has outside candidates to consider, of course, depends on Lincoln County residents who have the necessary background and skills.
Perhaps a longtime or recently retired banker or accountant or bookkeeper might consider seeking the post, either to complete this term or run for the next one (or both).
Which brings us to the 2022 elections and the way Nebraskans have long chosen to divide power in both state and county government.
Despite appearances, neither the governor in the State Capitol nor county boards in their courthouses enjoy complete executive powers in their respective realms.
Voters instead fill certain positions separately. And such county “row officials” enjoy broad autonomy in how they run their offices.
County boards can fill vacancies in those offices. And as Lincoln County residents learned two years ago, state law gives them limited powers to remove certain row officials when handling of taxes is involved.
Otherwise, commissioners can’t tell the county treasurer, clerk, sheriff, attorney, assessor, register of deeds, surveyor or public defender what to do.
Who, then, does it usually fall upon to choose treasurers who can handle money responsibly and other row officials who have the proper credentials and integrity for their jobs?
Right. The voters.
If commissioners failed to check backgrounds in filling the treasurer’s job in 2019, that’s on them.
But the circumstances that vacated that office the first time? That’s on all of us who vote.
Most elections for county row officials, sadly, draw just one candidate at best. As Lincoln County’s 2022 elections approach, we encourage our fellow residents to offer themselves if they have the right credentials — and, no matter what, to judge as wisely as possible at the voting booth.
