Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Early in the pandemic, several Nebraska meatpacking towns, including Grand Island, were considered coronavirus hotspots. When it became clear that the meatpacking plants were in danger of having to temporarily close, the owners instituted some protections that helped them stay in operation, such as masks, gloves, staggered shifts and dividers between workers.

The bill had been watered down, as a 6-foot separation requirement for line workers and tougher ventilation requirements were removed from it.

Plant officials had argued that the 6-foot requirement was impractical and the ventilation requirements were too costly for some plants.

But isn’t the health of a company’s workers important enough to take every step possible to protect them?

Our meatpacking companies are important to our state’s ag economy. They also are great community supporters, as Grand Island has seen with all the financial donations JBS has made to community projects during the past year.