Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Southern plantations have often been prettied up in popular culture to portray a genteel lifestyle with sometimes benevolent owners. That’s a horrifying distortion. Plantations were abusive prisons where slaves, often shackled, whipped and raped, lived in hovels, their families torn apart.

We’re sure that McDermott didn’t want to say his program is like a plantation.

His clumsy and hurtful remarks are an example of how White people sometimes display their unconscious bias and insensitivity. McDermott grew up in Cascade, Iowa, which today is 96% White. Growing up in the ’70s in many predominantly White locales, people heard racist comments often go unchallenged, seldom met people of color and got little in the way of useful racial sensitivity education. So the excuse for thoughtless, racially charged comments even decades later often is, basically, that White folk don’t know better.

Of course, that’s no excuse for any of us. That’s especially true for McDermott, whose career path as a coach (and therefore an educator) has provided him with plenty of experience with people of color from a range of backgrounds. He’s a leader and an example in the community.