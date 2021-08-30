Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

And the board’s shift on conservation easements – which aim to preserve private property, often by taking it out of agricultural production – has changed the composition to the board. Gov. Pete Ricketts has declined to renew the appointments of at least one member who supported conservation easements, which have been criticized in some rural counties for taking land off the tax rolls.

Regardless of the arguments that can be made for these as matters of policy, the debates surrounding the Environmental Trust are now focused on people – rather than the nature that the group is statutorily supposed to conserve, enhance and restore.

The 15 years of service Mark Brohman gave the Environmental Trust – more than half of its existence – as its executive director involved tens of millions of dollars of lottery revenues being directed toward a productive purpose in all 93 counties. Yet two board members refused to tell an Omaha World-Herald reporter if Brohman had resigned voluntarily or was asked to do so.

Though a board that awards grants will always generate complaints, the apparent injection of politics into the Environmental Trust’s actions is taking away from another stated goal for the greater good: “encompass(ing) the vision of all Nebraskans … in achieving the collective environmental goals of Nebraska’s citizens.”