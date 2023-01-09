Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. January 3, 2023.

Editorial: Pillen takes lead at crucial time for state

The season of wish lists may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the wishes end. With that in mind, the Journal Star editorial board -- before sharing its 2023 agenda in the Jan. 8 edition -- will offer some hopes, dreams and things to look for from a new governor and Legislature.

On Thursday, Jim Pillen will be sworn in as the 41st governor of the state of Nebraska. He was elected by nearly 60% of voters. He enters the office after eight years of Gov. Pete Ricketts and with the blessing -- and financial support -- of the term-limited Ricketts.

But Pillen assured Nebraskans in recent Q&A with the Omaha World-Herald that he will govern based on his own conservative principles, not based on what he or anyone else thinks Ricketts might’ve done.

Fair enough. Nebraskans elected Pillen. He needs to do the job his way. But that doesn’t mean he won’t get advice, like this:

Pillen has discussed transforming the state’s tax system, particularly the way property is taxed and values are assessed. We heartily agree. Addressing too-high taxes by returning them in the form of credits is an inefficient method. Valuing land -- particularly ag land -- based on income would fundamentally shift the tax burden in a way that reduces some volatility for ag land owners.

Because of the outsize role property taxes play in school funding, how the state aids K-12 education is a closely related topic. The businessman in Pillen espouses needs and results, and that approach can be applied to schools. The current formula -- known as TEEOSA, an acronym almost as intimidating as the concept -- needs more than a tweaking, especially if property taxes get an overhaul. Urban and rural schools have very different needs, and as populations shift, those different needs will diverge further.

That same needs-and-results approach can extend to most other areas of government, particularly the big-ticket items involved in corrections -- where Pillen has voiced a proper interest on programming’s role in reducing prison overcrowding. We hope he shows an interest, as well, in examining common-sense criminal justice reform.

Of course our government has three branches, and Pillen and the executive branch is only one of them. The Legislature will have a big role in almost all of these issues.

But Pillen, as the state’s chief executive officer, sets a tone and provides vital leadership. I addition, he becomes the the chief inspirer and aspirer. He has articulated a desire to grow Nebraska, and that will take more than lower taxes. Affordable housing, jobs, quality of life improvements and a socially welcoming atmosphere will be needed, and Pillen will be the face and voice of that effort.

Omaha World-Herald. January 8, 2023.

Editorial: Gov. Pillen should reveal to Nebraskans who is applying for Sasse’s Senate seat

Nebraskans are about to learn who Gov. Jim Pillen is selecting to replace Ben Sasse as one of the state’s two U.S. senators for the next two years.

But in a snub to citizens and the principle of open government, Pillen and his staff won’t even say who has applied for the job.

The appointment decision itself, which is expected any day now, is already a huge change from the normal democratic process. When Sasse was re-elected in 2020 to his current term, more than 930,000 Nebraskans cast ballots in the senate race. About 583,500 of them voted for Sasse, which put him in office for the past two years.

For the next two years, in contrast, Sasse’s replacement will be chosen by just one voter: Pillen. (An election in 2024 will decide the final two years of the term, with Pillen’s appointee likely having the inside track in that race.)

Like it or not, those are the established rules for dealing with an unexpected vacancy.

But Pillen could have made the situation better by being more open about the replacement process. Transparency is especially important given that it’s widely speculated that Pillen will choose his most prominent supporter in last year’s governor’s race, former Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Anything that keeps the process in the shadows gives the impression, justified or not, that the decision has already been made.

The public knows that Ricketts applied for the job because he announced it on Dec. 6. But Pillen has, so far, declined to release a list of any other applicants, who had until Dec. 23 to apply.

We’ve been asking for a list since before that deadline. Pillen’s staff has said they would provide it, but only after the governor makes the appointment. They held back a similar list last month of applicants to replace Mike Hilgers, who left his legislative seat after being elected attorney general. Pillen’s office released the names only after Beau Ballard was appointed.

The Pillen administration’s approach differs from past practices that ensured transparency. Under Ricketts, for example, the governor’s office released lists of applicants for positions as soon as the deadline passed — often along with the applicants’ resumes.

Delaying the release of such information is unfair to Nebraskans. It keeps the public from knowing who Pillen is considering, and undermines their ability to influence the choice before the decision is made. It also prevents important information about would-be appointees from coming to light — at the time when that knowledge might make a difference.

The World-Herald renewed our request last week for the list of applicants to replace Sasse. We received an email from Pillen’s office saying that they would respond within four business days, the maximum allowed under the state’s public records statutes. That would be sometime this week.

But there’s no legitimate reason it should take that long. Pillen’s office has known the names of the applicants for more than two weeks, and they’ve had our request for even longer. It’s tempting to conclude that they are just trying to run out the clock.

Nebraska has a tradition of open government and giving its citizens access to information. Both political parties have supported that. And the state has laws to enforce it, too.

At their heart, such traditions and laws amount to public officials and public bodies treating Nebraskans with respect, acknowledging their standing as citizens to watch what their government is doing or plans to do.

Let’s hope that this rocky start in terms of transparency is just a matter of a new administration learning the ropes.

Nebraskans won’t agree with everything that Pillen does over the next four years. Controversial issues are sure to produce divisions and differences of opinion. And that’s fine. Elected leaders can’t satisfy everyone they serve.

But they can treat their fellow citizens as fully deserving of information about government policies, decisions and actions.

We’re hoping that Pillen will meet that standard.

