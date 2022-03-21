Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. March 17, 2022.

Editorial: ‘Nebraska Nice’ is still a very real thing

Lots of people had a good chuckle about that Nebraska tourism marketing pitch: “Nebraska: Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

But tongue-in-cheek slogans aside, maybe everyone could use a little more Nebraska.

As we continue to inch our way from the COVID-19 pandemic, every week seems to bring more happy and inspiring stories of Nebraskans that shine a light in the darkness of the last few years.

We realize there is still much to be concerned about both at home and in the world, but these small stories of Nebraskans doing good things helps put more — and needed — positive energy out in the universe.

For example, Omahan Erin Sorenson was out for a walk with her dog one day and noticed a stuffed animal in the middle of the road near 52nd and Burt Streets. Going into the road, she retrieved the small bunny that was dirty from its time in traffic. Sorensen’s motivation for picking up a toy most people would have left in the street? She said it was because she knew that somebody out there had to love the battered stuffed bunny.

“It’s the whole reason I picked it up,” she told The World-Herald. “It had the look of ‘Someone is missing this rabbit.’”

In her quest to find the toy’s owner, Sorenson posted pictures of it on various social media platforms. When others asked her why she was bothering with the bunny at all, she said, “When you find a little piece of good, it’s worth fighting for.”

One of Sorenson’s posts caught the eye of Danielle Allore-Taylor of Spring Arbor, Michigan, who has 1 million followers of her TikTok channel, “A_tall_glass_of_anxiety.“ It just so happens that she restores stuffed animals to their former selves, and her followers love the stories of transformation. So away went the bunny to Michigan, where it has been given new life. Allore-Taylor gave it a wash, new stuffing and a makeover, which revealed its true colors.

Now returned back to Sorenson, she continues to try and find its original owner. If she can’t, the bunny will remain with her.

“I still feel hopeful we can find the true owner,” she said. “What is driving me, even though it’s small, in this corner of the world in Omaha, Nebraska, is it could just bring some joy.”

Nebraskans know that joy can be found in the simple things. A sunrise over the Sandhills. Tailgating outside Memorial Stadium. Fishing in the South Platte River. For a group of Lincoln teens, it meant giving their friend the gift of color.

Nineteen-year-old Zane Stubbendeck is colorblind. For most of his life, he has only been able to see the world around him in hues of gray, tans, browns and yellows.

When his condition was discovered, his friend EJ Soucek promised to help him one day see things in their proper color. Soucek recently made good on his promise. He and several friends pooled their money and bought Stubbendeck a $250 pair of EnChroma outdoor glasses, which help people with color blindness see color. They gave the glasses to their friend for his birthday.

Several people recorded the emotional moment when Stubbendeck could see pinks, reds and greens for the first time. The video caught the eye of EnChroma, which asked Stubbendeck if he would like to be a brand ambassador for the company. They also gave him a pair of indoor glasses.

Stubbendeck said the gift changed his life.

“When you do put on the glasses, things start to fade into color out of the gray,” he said. “Seeing it slowly change was kind of a surreal moment. I looked over and saw a bright color. It was red, but I didn’t know it was red.

“No words can express it because I’d never felt that before.”

To paraphrase the old adage, sometimes it takes a village. In the case of New Jersey traveler Adam Boro, it was a community of 240 people. Staplehurst, Nebraska, to be precise.

Boro’s full-time job is making travel videos that he shares on Instagram and TikTok. Last year alone, he explored South America, Central America, the Middle East and lots of places across the U.S. The 23-year-old content creator decided to travel wherever a dart landed on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst. When he arrived on Feb. 25, Boro was adopted by some locals at the town’s lone bar and enjoyed the adventures of a lifetime.

The residents don’t call Staplehurst a town. It’s a village, with a school, a church, a bar, a post office that is open only four hours a day, a veterinary clinic and a co-op. Boro started at the bar called the Good ‘Ol Days because it had the most cars parked out front. Resident Jason Luebbe and his cousin Brandon Luebbe were finishing lunch when they struck up a conversation with Boro. They eventually took him on a tour of the town that included stops at the local school, the vet clinic, the waterfall on the Blue River, and their farm before finishing out the night with an impromptu celebration at the Good ’Ol Days.

Boro said he’s never felt so welcomed in any other place he’s traveled in the U.S.

“The people in Nebraska were so much more community-oriented, friendly and proud of being from Nebraska,” he said. “It was really overwhelming how friendly people were. It was awesome.”

Nebraska is awesome, and not just as a place. Yes, the last few years have been challenging and divisive in many ways, and there will always be work to do in terms of respect, civility and equality. But the above mentioned stories serve to remind us just how good we can be.

Be it an individual, a group of friends, or an entire community, there are many other examples of “Nebraska Nice” out there, proving that this is still a place where “The Good Life” can be found.

North Platte Telegraph. March 20, 2022.

Editorial: Must we do the DST time warp again?

My, how the times — and legislatures — change over time as time goes by.

We’ll leave you to untangle the multiple meanings of that sentence as we discuss bills by folks weary of time changes.

Sunday’s return to daylight saving time was quickly followed by moves in both Lincoln and Washington to stop “springing forward” about this time every year.

The U.S. Senate Tuesday voted to make DST permanent beginning in November 2023. We’d “fall back” one more time this November, “spring forward” once more in March 2023 — and that’s it.

A day earlier, Nebraska’s state senators gave 40-3 first-round approval to a somewhat similar move.

Legislative Bill 283, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would adopt permanent DST once Congress does and three of our bordering states “adopt laws for a single year-round standard of time.”

Hmm.

We know one thing: Be it standard time or daylight time, someone won’t be happy about how we keep time.

But might we pause to laugh first?

We doubt today’s 49 Unicameral members realize that their predecessors, a mere 65 years ago, legislated just the opposite.

As The Telegraph wrote Nov. 6 (after our last “fall back,” that is), the 1957 Legislature actually outlawed daylight saving time. At any time of the year.

That anti-DST law lasted until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, launching the twice-annual clock-resetting ritual we’ve basically followed ever since.

Interestingly, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard — who voted “no” on advancing LB 283 — has proposed to amend that bill to return to year-round standard time until and unless Congress imposes year-round DST.

That’s not a good idea. It’s one thing to consider switching an entire state toward either year-round standard time or DST when such a state (like Arizona) sits in a single time zone.

Nebraska doesn’t.

People in Lincoln County, Keith County and nine other counties know that all too well.

We’re the Nebraskans who live along the Mountain-Central time-zone line and deal with its cultural effects.

If you live in North Platte or Ogallala, you have to switch clocks every time you drive from one city to the other.

We’re also at the extremes of each time zone. June baseball games and Nebraskaland Days concerts in North Platte are mostly in daylight. The sun then sets between 9:10 and 9:21 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

Six months later, Ogallala’s schoolchildren are barely home from school when the December sun sets between 4:19 and 4:29 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

If you don’t like that, year-round DST would set pre-Christmas sunsets between 5:19 and 5:29 p.m. in Ogallala.

Year-round standard time, however, would have the June sun come up as early as 4:12 a.m. MST in Ogallala and 5:08 a.m. MST in North Platte.

And if we have year-round daylight time in December? North Platte’s sun wouldn’t rise until after 9 a.m. CDT by the time Christmas gets here.

Now, imagine that our part of the state had not one time zone to deal with but two. That could happen, in effect, if the Legislature passes LB 283 without a little thought.

Imagine that Erdman’s amendment passes and all of Nebraska adopts year-round standard time (at least for now), but one or more of western Nebraska’s three bordering states stick with the current system.

Let’s say it’s Colorado, since it’s only about 80 miles from North Platte to Julesburg.

Under Erdman’s amendment, westbound drivers bound for Denver would turn their clocks back between Sutherland and Paxton (from CST to MST) and forward again at the Colorado line (from MST to MDT, which is the same as CST).

And that would be during the eight warmest and busiest tourism months of the year (because we’d all be on standard time in winter).

You think things are confusing now?

If senators intend to pass LB 283, we suggest it be altered — with or without Erdman’s amendment — so it takes effect only if the three specific states of Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota make the same change we do.

That way, we won’t risk turning the state lines into additional time-zone lines for Interstate travelers and our Mountain Time neighbors.

One also might consider leaving well enough alone. Nebraskans usually like that.

But we’ll see whether our lawmakers run out of time to pass this latest bill about time.

Lincoln Journal Star. March 17, 2022.

Editorial: State lawmakers give a glimpse of bipartisan politics

In these polarized times, when partisan sniping has become all too common, every now and then we are pleasantly surprised when politicians across the spectrum can come together to get something good done.

More than 80% of the Nebraska Legislature voted in favor of LB1073, which calls on Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for all federal funds available to Nebraska for emergency rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The bill advanced Wednesday to the last of three rounds of debate following a voice vote. It passed first-round debate last week with a 29-7 vote.

There’s still the threat of partisan bickering before the issue comes to a final vote, and a lot can change before the end of the month, but at this point we’re optimistic. It looks like the State Legislature is on the cusp of the 30 votes needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

Here, the system functioned. Our lawmakers have worked thoughtfully to help Nebraskans in need. We seldom like knowing how the sausage is made, but every now and then, the end result speaks for itself.

We are encouraged to see this bipartisan effort. It would be wonderful if it were a trend and not an aberration.

After Ricketts announced he would not seek the $120 million available to the state, the bill was amended to include the requirement that he apply for the emergency aid.

As of now, Nebraska is one of only two states to reject the funding opportunity, said Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln. The state has until March 30 to apply for the funds before they are earmarked to go to other states.

Lawmakers have repeatedly asked Ricketts to seek out the aid. Last week, all nine members of the Appropriations Committee signed a letter asking the governor to reconsider his decision.

Even hours of testimony, which illustrated the need for this funding -- particularly in rural Nebraska -- did little to sway the governor, who argued that the pandemic is over and thus emergency funding is no longer necessary.

“Nebraska is not a welfare state,” Ricketts wrote in a column that was published last week in the Omaha World-Herald. “It’s not who we are. But if we take these funds, it will be.”

The Legislature sees it differently. It’s good to see that the people-over-party sentiment we wholeheartedly endorse came into play.

Millions of Americans have been financially crippled by the pandemic. When 48 other states -- Republican- and Democrat-led states alike -- have applied for the emergency aid, it makes no sense that Nebraska wouldn’t follow suit. Nebraskans will cover the cost through their taxes; they deserve to benefit.

Pointing to the nation’s lowest unemployment rate as a reason for not taking the emergency aid is overlooking the financial hardship too many in our state have been through over the last two years.

Fortunately, the Legislature, working together, is seeing to it that Nebraskans get the help they need.

