Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. Dec. 26, 2021.

Editorial: Nebraska has sensible rules for its casinos, new racetracks

Casino gambling in Nebraska took a giant step forward earlier this month when the state Racing and Gaming commission unanimously voted to approve rules for casinos at the state’s horse racetracks.

It took the commission and its staff more than a year to create the 67 pages of rules and regulations that are the historic first step toward the implementation designed to resurrect horse racing in the state and provide property tax relief from the receipts generated by keeping Nebraska gambling money in the state.

Those regulations, which incorporate the language of the constitutional amendments approved by the voters, are based on best gaming industry practices aimed at creating well-regulated, ethical gambling and tight security.

The quality of the proposed rules is perhaps best verified by the testimony of gambling opponents at the commission’s Dec. 17 hearing. All of those who fought against gambling and the initiative praised the rules for their thoroughness and likely effectiveness.

The rules are now before Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts, who must sign off on them before any further steps to approve and build the casinos can go forward.

Given their support from the racing industry and gambling opponents and the incorporation of voter-approved regulations and use of best industry practices in the rules, those reviews should be pro forma and rapid, not dragged out in an effort to delay their implementation.

A week after their approval and submission to the Secretary of State, the rules will become effective and lead to the most critical step in the process – the city by city approval of casino licenses.

All six of the state’s existing tracks, in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings have announced plans to seek casinos. Proposals for six new tracks, required in order to have a casino, have been announced in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

A dozen casinos would likely oversaturate the market in the state, which will continue to lose some gamblers to casinos in Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas. That puts the commission in the difficult position of choosing which cities will get the casinos and their related economic benefits and which will be shut out.

Wisely, the commission has indicated that it will first consider the applications of the six existing tracks, a move that will implement the spirit behind the initiative while providing time for the Legislature to regulate the number of casinos and the operation of the tracks.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the chair of the Legislature’s General Affairs Committee, plans to introduce legislation that would require casinos to be 50 miles apart and the tracks to have a minimum number of annual live race days.

That proposal is sensible and would immediately limit development in eastern Nebraska while ensuring that the new facilities would be functioning racetracks rather than a strip of ground that holds races one day a year so a casino can operate.

Its passage in the short legislative session would continue momentum to getting casinos in the state that has now begun with this month’s historic commission approval of the rules.

Omaha World-Herald. Dec. 26, 2021.

Editorial: Educators deserve our thanks as 2021′s Midlanders of the Year

All of us had to make adjustments to deal with the pandemic, but few have come close to facing the disruption and stress that World-Herald Midlanders of the Year for 2020 and now 2021 endured.

Today, an article by reporter Emily Nitcher honors educators as the Midlanders of the Year, following last year’s recognition of healthcare workers. Both deserve widespread, full-throated appreciation and praise for their grinding work on the front lines of the war against the COVID-19.

For three consecutive school years, educators and other school workers have constantly had to adapt to new challenges presented by COVID-19. In the spring of 2020, teachers had to develop methods on the fly to teach to whole classrooms of students who weren’t actually in classrooms anymore.

With politicians and parents clamoring for the return of in-person learning, teachers — some of whom are older than 60 and at elevated risk from the virus — then had to deal with mask rules and resistance to mask rules.

This school year, which many teachers describe as the hardest yet, educators find their schools short of staff as colleagues leave the profession and jobs go unfilled in the tight post-pandemic labor market. Many of the teachers who have stayed have been asked to help in multiple classrooms or take on additional students to make up for staff vacancies as school districts compete to hire substitute teachers.

“Teachers are overwhelmed, frustrated, burnt out,” Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, told the Omaha Public Schools board in November.

They describe students who, at best, learned at uneven paces as remote learners.

“All the kids are in such wildly different places that you don’t have a moment of rest,” Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, told Nitcher last month. When students are in different places academically, teachers must work with them one-on-one. In previous years, that might have meant directly working with three or four students. This year, it could mean half the classroom, Nitcher reported.

We all know that teachers historically are underpaid and under-respected, given the importance and difficulty of their jobs.

That was underscored recently when the Sioux Falls Stampede junior hockey team held a “Dash for Cash” that featured teachers scrambling on hands and knees on a covered section of the ice rink to pick up dollar bills.

The Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct, which donated the cash, apologized, saying what was intended as “a positive and fun experience for teachers” could be seen as “degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole.”

What other profession would we treat this way?

Legislatures across the country grapple with school financing constantly, and teachers routinely use their own money to supplement supply budgets and to address other needs. Of course they shouldn’t have to, but their drive to serve their students compels them.

What other professionals, as a group, show such dedication as a practically embedded part of their jobs?

In legislative debates, in efforts to provide added support, in personal interactions with educators, we must keep in mind that our future is in their hands every day.

Thank you, educators. Recognizing you as Midlanders of the Year is our honor.

Kearney Hub. Dec. 24, 2021.

Editorial: Nebraska’s economy will keep growing

You might be like a lot of Nebraskans who never have heard the name Eric Thompson, or known that he’s a top economist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Thompson is well-known in academic circles. He’s the director of UNL’s Bureau of Business Research, and he’s the K.H. Nelson Professor of Economics at UNL.

All of those credentials might not impress average Nebraskans, but that’s OK with Thompson. He won’t hold a grudge. In fact, he’s announced a cheery bit of news as the Cornhusker State settles in for its Christmas nap.

Thompson reports that most indicators show that Nebraska’s economic growth will continue at a modest rate well into 2022.

He said Nebraska’s leading indicator rose in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. The indicator is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, and its indicator rose by 0.96%.

That was the second consecutive month of positive motion. Thompson believes the uptick suggests moderate economic growth will continue into the second quarter of 2022.

If you’re interested to know how Thompson predicts the future, here are the variables he tracks:

— Business expectations

— Building permits for family homes

— Airline passenger counts

— Claims for unemployment insurance

— The value of the U.S. dollar, and

— Manufacturing hours worked.

Thompson said most components of the indicator rose in November.

Building permits rose for the second consecutive month. Thompson said that was a significant contributor to his projection.

“The increase in permits shows that builders plan to work through labor and supply challenges to meet strong demand,” Thompson said. There were other signs of consumer confidence. Hours worked in the manufacturing sector also rose in November, given strong demand for manufactured goods across the country.

“Business’ expectations were strong throughout the economy,” Thompson said.

Consumers remain confident, but so do business owners. They told Thompson they’re anticipating increased sales and will be staffing up during the next few months.

We appreciate consumers’ optimistic outlook. Enthusiasm is infectious. When one sector exhibits confidence, it bolsters the attitude in other sectors. As for Thompson’s prediction of “moderate” growth, we believe that slow and steady wins the race. It’s easier for businesses to scale operations to accommodate moderate growth compared to overheated, unsustainable growth.

If you want to learn more about Thompson and his economic forecast, you can visit UNL’s Bureau of Business Research at bbr.unl.edu.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.