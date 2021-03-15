Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Alsiyabi said the project’s results show that is not true.

Under current Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, only flex-fuel vehicles can use ethanol blends higher than E15. Auto manufacturers typically advise against use of more than 10% ethanol in their non-flex-fuel vehicles. The ethanol industry’s hope is that the UNL research project and similar projects can convince the federal government and auto manufacturers to change their guidelines.

Most ethanol in Nebraska is sold in a 10% blend, though stations, such as Bosselman’s Pump & Pantry, sell several different ethanol blends to consumers, including E15 and E85. Gasoline with ethanol is usually 20 cents to 30 cents cheaper per gallon than a straight blend of gasoline.

“I am encouraged that we now have hard facts that show E30 can safely be used in vehicles other than flex fuels,” said Roger Berry, Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator.

According to Growth Energy, a national ethanol organization, if the U.S. transitioned from E10 to E15, greenhouse gas emissions would be lowered by 17.62 million tons per year, which is the equivalent of removing approximately 3.85 million vehicles from the road.

The more the amount of ethanol in the blend is increased, the more its use will decrease harmful emissions.