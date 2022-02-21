Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World Herald. February 16, 2022.

Editorial: Nebraska needs a law to remove criminals from office

Twice, once in 2020 for a couple of hours and again last fall, the sitting Dodge County attorney was in jail for drunken driving.

When Oliver Glass was sentenced for the first incident, the judge called him a “garden-variety drunk.” Authorities in the coming months alleged that he violated probation three times, and he was convicted of one instance. In the second DUI case, errors by the Fremont police led to a plea deal that let him avoid a conviction for second-offense aggravated DUI.

Amid all this, Glass was involved in a nasty incident with his ex-wife’s boyfriend, calling him and sending him drunken, threatening text messages in March 2020. (The boyfriend was convicted of misdemeanor assault for striking Glass the next month; federal prosecutors later indicted Glass, alleging he asked law officers to keep tabs on the rival.)

Glass resigned after the second DUI arrest and entered alcohol treatment. We wish him well in the quest for sobriety.

Our point today is this: Glass was pretty clearly compromised as a prosecutor, seemingly not reliable at times, perhaps suspect in the eyes of the court and, for a year or so, at risk of being in jail at the same time as defendants his office would prosecute. His conduct with the boyfriend, which his attorney wrote off as regrettable mistakes, raised grave questions about his judgment.

Yet no one could force him out of office. As an elected official, the county board had no power to remove him.

Nebraska has no law disqualifying a convicted criminal from office. An elected official at any level in Nebraska is not removed from office for even financial or violent crimes. A county attorney, mayor or state lawmaker could beat someone up, get probation and remain in office.

While Glass was subject to recall as a county official, that’s a difficult, time-consuming process.

It is not something that we need to expand in Nebraska, as a proposed constitutional amendment would do. State Sen. Tom Briese introduced the amendment to make the governor and state lawmakers subject to recall, as local elected officials are now.

In today’s polarized political environment, the provision runs the risk of enabling nearly constant efforts to redo election results, harass office holders and generally keep the populace in a political frenzy. It could put officials on near-constant campaign footing — and standing for election every four years is enough campaigning, advertising and fundraising.

Don’t like an attorney general’s opinion? Start the recall petitions! Don’t like the governor’s tax proposal? Recall!

We saw this kind of reaction in Lincoln over COVID issues. Recall should be for malfeasance, not to relitigate an election. We need to learn to live with the results of those.

We suggest a different approach that would apply to elected officials at all levels.

Adopt something like Pennsylvania’s law, which says, “Any person who pleads nolo contendere or guilty, or is convicted of extortion, embezzlement, bribery, malfeasance or misfeasance in office, or fraudulent conversion of public moneys or property, or for any misdemeanor in office, shall forfeit his office.”

About half of U.S. states have laws that remove elected officials from office for certain crimes, with at least nine also banning that person from public office for life.

The lifetime ban may be appropriate only for abuse of power, say bribery, but the idea of automatic ouster for conviction of serious crimes as lawmakers deem fit is clean and simple.

A few states have no recall provisions. We would keep the existing Nebraska provisions for recall of local officials because it’s a bad idea to take power away from citizens.

But we cannot support expansion of a system that carries the risk of making Nebraska state government a constant and costly political battleground.

North Platte Telegraph. February 20, 2022.

Editorial: Act fast to fill District 42 seat

We’re not writing here about the events — which we’re 225 miles away from anyway — that led to state Sen. Mike Groene’s resignation Friday with 10½ months left in his term.

There’s no time to lose in finding someone to serve District 42 for those 10½ months.

Thirty-two of the 2022 Legislature’s 60 days remain. Three people are running to be Groene’s successor, none of whom is familiar with the Unicameral process. The governor’s appointing one of them would be unfair to him or her personally, let alone the others politically.

That means Lincoln County needs someone — fast — who can shepherd to passage some very important bills Groene leaves behind.

Three bills quickly come to mind:

— Full funding of the industrial “rail park” matching fund he helped create.

— Groene’s push for $75 million in COVID-19 funds for the Sustainable Beef plant.

— And needed refinements to the “microTIF” program he conceived and saw become reality two years ago.

At the very least, we need other senators to take them over. But we also need someone who can represent us well for a short time while voters choose Groene’s permanent successor.

It won’t be easy. But it’s vital. We’ve got too many irons in the fire.

Lincoln Journal Star. February 17, 2022.

Editorial: Video archive of Nebraska Legislature will allow everyone to see how business is done

It’s a rare thing to find a bill with near-universal support, but that’s just what Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB777 has.

The measure would create a searchable and complete video archive of committee hearings and legislative debate starting in 2023, giving Nebraskans a new tool to learn about their government and the actions of their elected representatives.

While there’s no shortage of media coverage of the Legislature, there is something instructive in watching, unabridged and unfiltered, the conversations, testimony and personal interactions that shape our laws.

The bill calls for the videos to be publicly accessible, indexed and searchable. Nebraska Public Media, which now records legislative activity for broadcast and online streaming, is to manage the archive.

Brewer, of Gordon, is one of the 49-member Legislature representing constituents too far from Lincoln to be able to know intimately the business taking place inside the Capitol.

Brewer’s primary objective to the bill is to help Nebraskans keep up with the policy debates in the Legislature. He said many of his constituents in the Sandhills and elsewhere aren’t able to attend hearings and have daytime obligations that prevent them from watching legislative activity.

“There’s a lot of Nebraska that doesn’t understand what goes on here,” he said, noting that the public is traditionally referred to as the second house of the state’s one-house Legislature. “It’s the second house we’re denying here.”

The measure would have some up-front cost, putting the bill at $650,000 in the first year. Subsequent years would be less. It would be an investment in current community engagement and one for the sake of history.

The videos would add context and emotion to the written archive that’s currently generated.

Not every hearing or floor debate will be worth repeat watches, and the significance of some moments may not be apparent until much later. But if everything is archived and searchable, those moments will not be lost to later generations.

The monumental decision to abolish the death penalty and override the governor’s veto in 2015 — later reversed by voters — showed senators truly engaged in a big issue.

Whenever true tax reform occurs, that video will merit multiple views. Who knows what else will be captured for history’s sake?

LB777 adds a layer of transparency and enhances participation in our participatory form of government. It’s not the home run — like tax relief or school funding — we’d like to see passed sometime soon, but make no mistake, it’s a good thing.

