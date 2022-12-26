Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. December 20, 2022.

Editorial: Lawmakers need a raise for good of state

For the good of the state, Nebraska senators need a pay raise, a healthy pay raise.

Since 1988, the state’s 49 senators have been paid $12,000 a year, an amount so low that it produces a Legislature that is far from representative of the state that is serves.

Demographically, the average age of a Nebraska lawmaker is 57. The average age of all Nebraskans is 36.

The Legislature is dominated by white males, in a state which has a slight majority of women residents and has about 30% of its population made of up Hispanic Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, Natives and those of two or more races.

And, critically, economically, the low pay favors the retired, semi-retired and those who are in a position to take significant time away from their primary jobs, very often people who have a far higher income than the state’s $55,000 average.

According to a Flatwater Free Press story published in the Journal Star on Sunday, at least nine senators are retired, semi-retired or not currently working, eight are farmers, five are business owners, five are lawyers, five are in real estate, four in banking and finance and three are nonprofit executives.

While increasing pay isn’t guaranteed to create a Legislature that directly reflects the state’s economic and social demographics, a reasonable salary to cover time away from work and some living expenses would likely increase the number of working-class representatives and younger senators.

Combined with term limits, low senatorial pay, in essence, turns over much of senatorial work to lobbyists and other outside interests.

Put simply, senators have to rely on summaries and proposals prepared by others – who have vested interests in the bills -- rather than being able to do the research on and draw up the legislation themselves.

There have been multiple efforts to raise legislative pay since 1988. In 2012, a proposal that would have increased pay to $22,500 was approved by the Legislature and made it onto the ballot. Opposed by Gov. Dave Heineman, it was resoundingly rejected by voters.

In 2018, Sen. Tony Vargas proposed a resolution to that would have let voters decide to make senator’s pay equal to half the state’s median income – or about $18,000.

That amount would be about $21,000 today, far better than $12,000, but still less than the $25,000 paid to Iowa’s legislators, $36,813 in Missouri and $47,500 in Oklahoma — nearby states that are, like Nebraska, nationally classified as “hybrid,” where the job equates to more than two-thirds of full time, yet the pay is too low to be a person’s only income.

Until Nebraska brings its legislative salaries to at least the $20,000 range, the low pay will continue to create a non-representative Legislature and transfer power to lobbyists and outside advocates – neither of which is in the best interest of the state and its citizens.

McCook Gazette. December 22, 2022.

Editorial: Public meetings should be streamed

There’s a lot to hate about the COVID pandemic, not to mention the RSV and flu that have joined it to help create a trifecta of misery. Make that a possible four-plex threat; health officials are warning of measles outbreaks because children aren’t being vaccinated.

The isolation, politics, actual threat to health — the National Bureau of Economic Research found 76% more Republicans than Democrats died in Florida and Ohio from March 2020 to December 2021 — economic impact all leave us grateful for any amount of “normalcy’ that has returned.

But the pandemic did force us to explore the boundaries of what technology can do to help.

For one, many churches now stream their services, a godsend for shut-ins, parents with sick children, or even congregations sharing sermons.

Not many of us enjoy Zoom meetings for business, but more and more of us are using streaming video to connect with friends and family.

With most elected leaders calling for increased transparency, especially when seeking office, what about requiring public meetings to be streamed?

It certainly would be tempting to log onto a website rather than trek to a City Council meeting during today’s sub-zero temperatures.

Some states are now or are considering requiring public meetings to be streamed, and there’s good reason to consider it.

For one, technology is no longer difficult to obtain or expensive. Anyone with a cell phone is capable of streaming video, although we would hope extra care is taken to ensure good audio.

For another, a cell phone or small camera is no longer as intimidating as a full-scale broadcast television rig.

The same cell phone can be used to watch a streaming video, and 23 years into the 21st century, it’s a rare home that doesn’t have internet and streaming television capability.

And when it comes to the record, streaming a meeting usually creates an indisputable video of the proceedings.

However, anyone viewing streams of local church services or other gatherings will probably notice that viewership is not that high, usually a couple of dozen logged into the stream.

Anyone who has attended public meetings knows that there are long periods of boredom only occasionally punctuated by business of real widespread interest.

But for some, the presence of a camera can be intimidating, and for others, tempting. Public officials up for reelection can be tempted to use up meeting time with campaign speeches, and others worry about revealing their true feelings about controversial issues.

Plus, bylaws and procedures might have to be updated to take streaming into account, and long-time public servants may balk at any threat to traditional decorum.

Still, the pandemic proved just how useful and accessible streaming has become. While we always hope more and more citizens choose to turn out to see democracy at work, we encourage public bodies to meet them halfway by streaming each and every meeting.

