McCook Gazette. April 6, 2023.

Editorial: A self-driving car may be better than a distracted driver

If you’re of a certain age, perhaps you remember the apocryphal story about the Middle Eastern oil sheik who purchased a new luxury RV and then wondered why it crashed after he set the cruise control and stepped into the back to make a pot of tea.

Nowadays, we hear about troubles with Tesla and other self-driving cars running stop signs or missing exits while their drivers snooze behind the wheel.

Study the cause of accidents and you may conclude computer-controlled cars can’t be any worse and are likely better than those controlled by humans who may get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or marijuana or distracted by TikTok.

Driving has evolved to become less and less challenging over the years as automation takes over more of the mundane tasks of steering, acceleration and braking, keeping us between the lines and off the bumpers of the drivers ahead.

But vehicles have become mobile entertainment centers with unlimited potential for distraction to the point the self-driving car might be the only one paying attention to the road.

Only time will tell how engineers, automobile companies and regulators are able to reach an effective balance between safety and comfort.

Meanwhile, is up to us to keep ourselves and others safe while traveling streets, highways and country roads.

The Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies is making an extra effort this week to make sure we get the message about distracted driving.

“Taking your attention off the road while driving is extremely dangerous,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Younger drivers have a higher rate of texting while driving, but motorists of all ages are engaging in this dangerous habit. We encourage all drivers to create a new habit to eliminate the temptation. When you buckle up, put the phone down.”

Nationwide, 3,522 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Nebraska State Patrol and numerous law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up this week to raise awareness on the dangers of distracted driving.

The U Drive. U Text. U Pay. initiative is a nationwide effort organized by NHTSA, running from Monday, April 3 through Sunday, April 9.

During the week, troopers, deputies, and officers are on patrol across the state, watching for dangerous driving. NSP’s portion of this effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $14,160 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down (https://bit.ly/3Ud8HYn ) page on the NDOT website.

