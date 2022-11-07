Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022.

Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it

The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.

The right to vote, however, was included by the 55 delegates who were enshrining representative democracy as the heart of the new nation.

But that right was severely limited, as state legislatures generally restricted voting to white males who owned property, some states even using religious tests to ensure that only Christian men could vote.

So began an ongoing, nearly 250-year struggle to expand voting rights to all Americans, with the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920, the 24th amendment banning poll taxes designed to keep Blacks from voting in 1964, the Voting Rights Act providing non-constitutional protections and voting access in 1965, and the 26th Amendment lowering the voting age to 18.

Tuesday, Americans will again have an opportunity to exercise that right that has been fought for and defended from the nation’s inception. But only about half of all voters are expected to cast a ballot in elections for governors, Congress, state legislatures and local offices across the country.

If that national mark hits 50.1%, it will match the modern turnout record for a midterm election.

As it did four years ago, Nebraska’s turnout is, commendably, expected to exceed the national mark, matching the 58% of registered voters who cast ballots in 2018.

That turnout is being driven by high interest in an election that will give Nebraska a new governor, revamp the Legislature, give voters the chance to weigh in on voter ID and raising the minimum wage and decide a pair of very close contests for seats in the House of Representatives.

And those races, at the state, district and local levels, are driven by contentious issues like reproductive rights and high property taxes to public safety and the preservation of democracy, another fight over the right and system that will bring voters to the polls.

There is, by design, far from unanimous agreement on how those issues should be addressed, or who should address them. That, at their core, is what elections are for.

But, contrary to the concerns of the small minority of election deniers and those who allege, without evidence, massive voter fraud, widespread agreement exists that as many Americans as possible should cast ballots Tuesday.

As it has since its inception, the Journal Star editorial is among those who are urging Nebraskans to make their voices heard at the polls and exercise the long-fought-for right that is the heart of our democracy.

McCook Gazette. November 1, 2022.

Editorial: We shouldn’t have to say this, but it’s important to vote

The deadlines for registering to vote in Tuesday’s election have passed, but if you are registered, you can still vote in advance or on the day itself.

We hope you’re not like one prominent citizen we questioned about a particular question, who said he wasn’t going to bother. “They’re just going to do what they want, anyway!”

A sad commentary, considering the next major national event is Veteran’s Day, when we honor those who have risked their lives to give even apathetic citizens like those we encountered above the right to determine the direction their communities take.

One person, one vote, whether it’s school board, city council or Congress, what could be fairer?

If you think election deniers are just sore losers, or you think they have legitimate concerns, your voice is just as important, though not more so, than the person in the next booth.

You, and they, have a chance in Nebraska to add another level of assurance to the voting process, if you think Voter ID is a necessary and prudent step.

While you’re voting, we hope you take time to appreciate poll workers who have sacrificed their time to assure American citizens are able to participate in their most important civic duty.

The Follow My Vote organization (followmyvote.com), which is proposing adapting crypto-blockchain technology to the voting process (a whole ’nother debate) collected 10 good reasons to vote:

1. To honor Founding Father Benjamin Franklin’s challenge to us all.

Following the close of the Constitutional Convention, he was asked “What have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” He answered, “A republic, if you can keep it!”

2. So you can complain with integrity.

“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the people and burn their behinds, then they will have to sit on their blisters.” – Abraham Lincoln

3. Because “Taxation without representation is tyranny.” – James Otis

4. For the anticipation of seeing who wins!

5. For the 38,159 missing in action, awaiting a return home to their nation of equality, justice, and freedom.

6. Because you have researched your candidates and can make an informed vote

7. If you don’t vote for your own interests, who will?

8. Because “Apathy gets you the government we have today.” – Gil Sery

9. “You can vote for yourself, or someone you really like.” – Dillon McHugh

10. “Because the rest of us are depending on you.” – Marv DeBoy

If you need even more reasons to vote, check out the full list here: https://bit.ly/3UaBM6h

As we said before, it’s too late to register to vote in next week’s election, but everything you need to know about the process is available at the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website, https://bit.ly/3SVxK02

North Platte Telegraph. November 6, 2022.

Editorial: Keeping this promise won’t help rural areas

Regardless of who wins the Legislative District 42 race, our region’s guaranteed all-Republican Unicameral delegation will agree with each other on at least one 2023 issue.

Both Mike Jacobson and Chris Bruns have signed pledges to back changing the Legislature’s rules to abolish secret ballots when they vote for speaker and chairs of Unicameral committees.

Teresa Ibach, who is unopposed in District 44, also signed the pledge. So have Sens. Tom Brewer and Steve Erdman, our region’s two returning senators.

With deep respect to all of them, this no-secret-ballot pledge is one they all ought to break.

Proponents say secret voting (albeit done in open session) for Unicameral leadership belies the transparency of the one-house, officially no-party system that McCook’s U.S. Sen. George W. Norris promoted and Nebraska voters adopted in 1934.

But remember who lost that election: the two major parties.

They’ve never reconciled themselves to losing their grip on which bills could and couldn’t be considered when either controlled either of the pre-1937 Legislature’s two houses.

Under open voting for leadership, the parties will know who senators voted for — making it far easier to punish lawmakers who cross party lines.

But that’s not even our key concern.

It’s the urban-rural divide, in which Democrats enjoy their greatest strength in Lincoln and Omaha and the GOP dominates the rest of the state.

We’re all frustrated with some urban senators’ filibusters on property taxes, state school aid, abortion and the like.

But not every bill is controversial. In fact, most aren’t.

They deal with nuts-and-bolts fixes to workaday issues. Or new ideas to help all or parts of Nebraska thrive.

These ought not be held hostage to the whims of partisan politics, as they often were when Norris — a westerner — pushed to abolish one house and kick both parties out of the other.

Let’s recall North Platte’s 2021 effort to win state matching funds to develop industrial rail parks.

The bill passed 49-0. Every one of the 49 senators — urban, rural, Republican, Democrat — agreed it made sense.

But what if, as a consequence of open leadership ballots, urban Democratic senators are told by their party to oppose any bill pushed by rural Republicans?

Western Nebraska will have just five senators next year, down from six. Maybe Republicans over the years will continue to elect enough urban senators for an overall majority. But maybe not.

If the Unicameral comes under overt partisan control and rural issues become purely identified with Republicans, the day will come when rural issues will be routinely tossed aside.

That isn’t yet the case in Nebraska. It’s still possible, as the unanimous rail-park vote showed, for rural senators to persuade urban ones to back one or another bill on matters vital to us.

We urge our senators to recognize that only the parties will win open leadership elections. Not rural Nebraskans.

