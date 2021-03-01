Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

But instead of sticking to its original plan of vaccinating people with underlying health conditions along with people over age 65, the state of Nebraska has removed younger people who are most at risk if they contract COVID-19 from the vaccine high-priority group.

Now officials say it will be another two weeks before they even have a plan for vaccinating them after the priority group of those 65 and older is completed.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been defending the decision with the reasoning that people 65 and older make up more than 80% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths during the past year.

But people with underlying health conditions, such as those on dialysis, cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, have been unable to go out in public for a year now because of how dangerous it would be for them to be infected. It is time that they get their vaccine.

With the vaccines currently being used in the U.S., two doses are required, so even once they are approved for vaccine, it will take close to a month for those with underlying conditions to complete the regimen. Making them wait another month or more before they can even qualify is unfair.