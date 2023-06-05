Lincoln Journal Star. June 1, 2023.

Editorial: Revamped public school funding plan step forward

The Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen, at last, took action to address one of Nebraska’s most vexing issues — property taxes driven by ever-higher agricultural land valuations, which largely go to support public schools.

The solution, which came out of a Pillen-appointed committee to study the issue, boils down to an increase of some $305 million annually in state aid to schools, with a guarantee that every district would receive $1,500 in “foundation aid” for each student.

The money for the additional aid, which would also double state aid for special education, would come from the newly established Education Future Fund, which will receive $1.25 billion during the next two fiscal years ending June 30, 2025, with plans to add $250 million to the fund in each successive year.

That funding will unquestionably increase Nebraska’s ranking among states in terms of state funding for education, where it now ranks 49th, next to last, for state funding of K-12 education. Overall, including local funding from property taxes, Nebraska is in the top half of states in funding education.

The biggest property tax impact, provided that school boards do the responsible thing and reduce levies to cut taxes at the level of the state aid received, would be felt by the 160 of the state’s 244 districts that do not currently receive equalization aid.

Those tend to be rural districts with lower property tax levies — lots of land and fewer students. Larger schools, including Lincoln Public Schools, receive the bulk of the equalization aid under the state’s current formula and those districts have tax levies close to the maximum allowed by law.

That has created animosity from rural interests, who claimed incorrectly that the state was picking “winners and losers” in its aid distribution, when, in fact, the formula functioned exactly as intended with the number of equalized districts shrinking because steep increases in ag land values allowed more districts to meet their needs with property taxes.

The new plan would eliminate the disparity between districts receiving aid and should be a large first step to cutting property taxes, especially in rural areas.

The plan, which was incorporated in multiple bills approved by the Legislature, isn’t perfect.

A 3% cap on school revenue growth, which could very easily become a de facto “lid,” could hurt schools, particularly in growing urban areas. The plan does nothing to address the needs of schools with large numbers of students in poverty and does not address the need to make school lunches and breakfasts more widely available.

Projected decreases in funding to now-equalized districts in future years could trigger property tax increases in the primarily urban districts that will see those dollars cut.

Those issues and the need to value agricultural land on a production basis can and should be addressed in next year’s legislative session.

For now, however, the passage of the educational funding plan, and what should be resultant property tax relief, is a long-needed step forward for both school funding and the state’s taxpayers.

Omaha World-Herald. June 4, 2023.

Editorial: Nebraska voter ID law strikes balance between right to vote, election integrity

Nebraska now has new rules that call for people to present photo ID when they vote, as required by the state constitution under an amendment approved by voters in November 2022. Policymakers have done a good job balancing Nebraskans’ right to vote with the need to protect the integrity of that vote.

You may recall that we editorialized against the constitutional amendment proposal last fall. We did that because we thought it was a bad idea to create unnecessary restrictions that risked keeping qualified citizens from being able to freely exercise their voting rights.

We saw the restrictions as unnecessary because state election officials have made clear that Nebraska has not had a problem with voter fraud generally — let alone people trying to impersonate legitimate voters.

And we were concerned that making legal voters jump through extra hoops could disenfranchise some who lacked the required photo ID — such as senior citizens who no longer drive, may not have a driver’s license and might find it difficult to obtain an alternative.

But a large majority of the voting public spoke clearly last November. The voter ID amendment passed, and it fell to the Legislature to set the specific rules, which happened last week on a 38-1 vote. Gov. Jim Pillen signed the bill into law.

The new law supports the goal of ensuring that only legal voters cast ballots, which is what everyone should want. But it takes reasonable steps to help those legal voters comply with the requirement that they prove their identity. In the real world, some people might find that difficult if the rules are too strict.

After all, consider some 25,000 of our fellow Nebraskans who are qualified voters might need an alternative photo ID, according to estimates prior the 2022 vote. And some 200,000 Nebraskans who do have photo ID vote early through mail-in ballots, and they deserve practical rules for doing so.

Despite the voter ID amendment, it’s important to remember that Nebraska’s constitution also says “there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.”

Under Legislative Bill 514, voters will have to start showing ID after April 1 next year. That means the requirement will be in effect for Nebraskans casting early ballots for the 2024 primary election.

Voters will be able to use IDs issued by the federal government, State of Nebraska, local governments or Nebraska colleges, as long as they have the person’s name and photo. Expired documents would be accepted.

Military and veteran IDs, tribal IDs and patient records with photos kept by nursing homes, assisted living facilities or hospitals also will be accepted.

People casting mail-in ballots will have to include the number from their Nebraska driver’s license or state ID card or a copy of an accepted ID document.

People who go to the polls without acceptable ID will be able to cast a provisional ballot but will have to show a valid ID to election officials by the Tuesday after the election to have their vote count.

Voters with “a reasonable impediment” to showing voter ID could be exempted, including those with a religious objection to being photographed and those who cannot get an ID because of disability, illness or lack of a birth certificate or other required documents.

The proposal will allow people to get a free state identification card for voting purposes and a free copy of a state birth certificate, if needed to obtain a state ID card.

The law calls on the Secretary of State’s Office to publicize the new requirements. It also will require the office to develop a process for ensuring that only citizens are on the state voter rolls.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who heads the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said the new law complies with both the state and the federal constitutions.

He said it was reviewed carefully by attorneys with the Legislature, the Secretary of State’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

Wisely, lawmakers refused to go along with a less accommodating set of rules pushed by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who had led efforts to get the voter ID measure on the ballot. Her approach seemed to go beyond the spirit and letter of what voters approved.

When her colleagues chose a different path, she tried unsuccessfully to filibuster the new rules and was the only senator to vote no.

We hope that the new rules won’t deter qualified voters from casting their ballots. Let’s be clear: the rules now make it harder for some Nebraskans to vote than others. If you don’t already have a driver’s license in your wallet, you may have to make special efforts, take extra time, jump through some new hoops.

But the new law offers reasonable ways to do that. We appreciate the willingness of lawmakers to think through the practical implications for citizens in all walks of life, and find an approach that tries to protect everyone’s voting rights.

