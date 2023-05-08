Lincoln Journal Star. May 3, 2023.

Editorial: LB626’s defeat may be biggest surprise of session

Looking back a little more than a month from now, there will likely be no bigger surprise or national newsmaking event to come out of the Legislature than the failure of LB626, a bill that would have banned abortion in Nebraska after six weeks.

Since its introduction in January, the bill appeared to have the support of 33 senators, enough to invoke cloture and shut off debate, ensuring the measure’s passage and certain signature by Gov. Jim Pillen.

But, when Omaha Sen. Merv Riepe didn’t vote on the motion, the attempt at cloture failed. And so did the bill, which Speaker John Arch says, in following his plan for handling procedural motions, will not return to the legislative agenda in the final days of the 2023 session.

The surprising development happened on the same day, April 27, that a similar measure fell short of advancing in South Carolina. The two events drew headlines in national media – “Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska” in the Washington Post, “Abortion bans failed in these conservative states” on CNN’s website – and plenty of discussion on cable news networks.

That discussion was largely and rightfully framed around the notion of a growing unease among some Republican lawmakers over the political popularity of enacting strict abortion restrictions — a point Riepe made when he proposed an amendment that would have reduced Nebraska’s existing 20-week ban on abortions to 12 weeks, rather than the six in LB626.

That amendment, Riepe said, was more in line with the kind of policies Nebraskans wanted and would reduce “blowback” if an unpopular bill was signed into law.

Proponents of the bill, however, used legislative maneuvering to prevent a vote on Riepe’s amendment, causing the Omaha Republican to be “present and not voting” along with fellow Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne on the cloture motion, killing the bill for this session – a vivid demonstration of how the filibuster is one of the minority’s most effective tools to impact legislation.

LB626 is certain to return next session, where it will inevitably be confronted with identical debate and another cloture motion.

That is, unless enough senators in the conservative majority will accept what is essentially the compromise of Riepe’s amendment.

Progressive opponents of the bill, like Lincoln Sen. Danelle Conrad, said that Riepe’s amendment would be a better step forward than LB626 as written, raising the possibility it could pass as the best possible alternative. But the supporters’ rigid insistence on a six-week ban makes it unlikely that the amendment will be approved.

Despite efforts for the last two years, Nebraska’s abortion law remains unchanged at 20 weeks.

It will be instructive to see if LB626 fails again next session or if, by failing to act, the Legislature reflects the views, according to polling, of the majority of Nebraskans opposing more abortion restrictions.

McCook Gazette. May 2, 2023.

Editorial: Loneliness rivals smoking as threat to health

If you’ve been looking down your nose at folks gathered around a designated outdoor smoking area having a cigarette, maybe you’d better look again.

Yes, they’re taking a drag of nicotine and associated carcinogens, but they’re also chatting and sharing their concerns with fellow tobacco addicts.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, social interaction might be just as beneficial to their health as ending the smoking habit.

It’s not surprising that loneliness is a topic of interest as most of us slowly recover from the COVID pandemic, but it’s shocking just how unhealthy smoking can be, according to the 81-page report issued by Dr. Vivek Murthy, America’s official top doctor, on Tuesday

Loneliness is just as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and costs the health industry billions of dollars a year, he said.

Feelings of isolation are nothing new, as people have become less and less interested in going to church, belonging to a social or service club, or even interacting with relatives for years.

But COVID intensified the problem as schools and workplaces shut down and working at home became more commonplace. The surgeon general reported people have fewer friends, and spent about 20 minutes a day in person with friends, down from an hour 20 years earlier. For people ages 15 to 24, that time dropped 70%, with technology likely playing a major role.

Stop smoking if you can, of course, but there are even easier steps you can take to combat loneliness.

1. Connect with others: Reach out to family members, friends, or acquaintances and schedule a get-together. You could also consider joining a local club or organization that aligns with your interests.

2. Volunteer: Volunteering can be a great way to meet new people and make a positive impact in your community.

3. Engage in activities you enjoy: Engage in activities that bring you joy, such as reading, cooking, gardening, or exercise. Joining a class or group that shares your interests can also help you connect with others who have similar passions.

4. Seek professional help: If you’re struggling with loneliness and it’s affecting your mental health, consider seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor.

5. Adopt a pet: Pets can provide companionship and bring joy to your life. Consider adopting a pet from a local animal shelter or rescue organization.

Remember, it’s important to be patient and kind to yourself as you work to combat loneliness. Making new connections and building relationships takes time, so don’t give up if it doesn’t happen right away.

But, like giving up smoking, the effort to combat loneliness will be worth it, both for yourself and your community.

