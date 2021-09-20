Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

If requiring Americans to be vaccinated against a deadly virus is against the U.S. Constitution, perhaps Sasse should explain how, for decades, American schools have been able to require children to be vaccinated against a list contagious and crippling diseases.

Ricketts said, “Americans — not the federal government — are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices.”

He promised “Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the attorney general to explore all our options.”

The governor said Biden’s push for a vaccine mandate is a stunning overreach, but Ricketts is guilty of forcing Nebraskans’ response to the coronavirus. As governor, he issued daily updates that educated and directed Nebraskans’ response to the virus. He issued directed health measures. Restricting seating capacity for restaurants and ordering other unpopular responses to COVID certainly was challenging, but Ricketts rose to the occasion. He was an effective leader during a crisis that demanded tough decisions.

We would like to see the old Pete Ricketts taking charge of Nebraska’s response. Sasse, too, could do a lot better by his constituents.