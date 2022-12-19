Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. December 14, 2022.

Editorial: Immigration key to state’s future prosperity

There are close to 80,000 unfilled jobs in Nebraska.

The birth rate in the state is continuing to decline as are the number of students in elementary and high schools and enrolled in the state’s colleges and universities, demographic changes that will ensure a continuing employment crisis well into the future.

That dramatic employment shortage is why immigration reform and refugee placement are at the top of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s agenda for 2023

“We’re at a point where everyone who wants to work is working,” Chamber President Bryan Slone said at a media briefing last month. “The pipeline is getting smaller. We need to retain our young people, but we also need to add new people. ... We need many, many more qualified immigrants.”

Immigration reform is largely a federal issue that has, frankly, been complicated by grandstanding stunts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending refugees to Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., to make political points about the crisis that saw more than 2.5 million immigrants cross America’s southern border last year with little done by the Biden Administration to stop the surge.

But the border crisis is not the only immigration issue. Rather, the reform needed should address border security and create a pathway for legal immigration for those now seeking asylum at the border as well as those who are living and working in Nebraska and other states under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, aka the Dreamers.

The latter is particularly critical for Nebraska in light of reports that many DACA residents are leaving the United States for other countries because of decades of uncertainty over their status.

Immigration reform, which has been under consideration in the U.S. Senate, will continue to be so next year. Any measure that can be passed by Congress also should find a way to allow more legal immigrants from around the world, and, particularly, attract those highly qualified to work in the burgeoning tech and health care economy.

Also at the federal level, the Biden administration should loosen Trump-era restrictions on the number of refugees permitted to enter the country, allowing more of those fleeing conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan and in central and South America to come to Nebraska, and particularly Lincoln, which has been a refugee resettlement center for decades.

And those refugees need to continue to be welcomed across the state and provided services, from both the public and private sector, for housing, English language learning and obtaining employment.

On the state level, the chamber’s 2023 legislative agenda also aims at addressing the workforce shortage, pushing the housing, education and child care initiatives needed to help attract and retain an adequate workforce.

Failure to address the workforce crisis will, as Slone noted, severely limit Nebraska, economically, socially and culturally well into the future, making immigration reform and refugee resettlement critical issues to be pressed for by Nebraskans in Washington, D.C., and at the state Capitol.

North Platte Telegraph. December 18, 2022.

Editorial: Did rail strike threat matter? Just maybe...

As the clock ticked down after Thanksgiving toward a possible U.S. rail strike, union members at North Platte’s Bailey Yard were pushing Congress to endorse their North Platte-generated solution to a key issue: paid sick leave.

Congress wound up imposing September’s contract agreement without any changes, though both houses did give majority support to a separate bill that would have granted seven days’ paid sick leave to railroaders.

It failed because, to break a likely filibuster, they needed 60 votes instead of a simple 51-vote majority to get that bill through the U.S. Senate.

Understandably, our railroading neighbors are angry there weren’t enough Capitol Hill lawmakers willing to grant something many (though by no means all) of us enjoy ourselves.

But events the past week indicated their lobbying may be making inroads with Union Pacific Railroad management – albeit alongside evidence that said managers still don’t get it on another safety-related issue.

Trains magazine reported Wednesday that U.P. CEO Lance Fritz had told federal regulators the railroad wants to address the sick-leave issue, along with providing more predictable work schedules than the current 24/7/365 “on-call” system.

“We definitely want to address sick leave and certainty in time off in terms of scheduling … There’s a host of ways we can get there,” the story quoted Fritz as telling U.S. Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus.

“There’s economics that are available to make that happen. And we are committed to making that happen this coming year.”

U.P. and the engineers union are in the midst of a pilot scheduling program in Kansas toward that end, the story added.

Well. One can hardly predict whether anything comes of this. Even so, we’re gratified as we think of our Bailey Yard union members, three of whom lobbied Capitol Hill after finding a decade-old executive order saying firms that contract with the federal government — including railroads — must provide paid sick leave to their employees.

Unfortunately, it seems railroads won’t yet recognize another inescapable problem with their strong desire to cut train crews from two people to one.

That won’t happen under the imposed agreement, which runs through 2024. But another Trains story Tuesday quoted another U.P. executive telling another set of federal regulators his line is still keen on the idea.

Rod Doerr, vice president of crew management services and interline operations, told the Federal Railroad Administration that U.P. wants unions to agree to test the one-person crew concept in four parts of its system.

Instead of on-board conductors, the railroad would employ “expediters” who would respond in ground vehicles when mechanical problems are detected on trains subsequently stopped by remote “positive train control” systems.

The first pilot program, should the unions happen to agree, would be conducted on U.P.’s Nebraska Panhandle branch line that includes the South Morrill yards near Scottsbluff.

Stephens wrote that response times of expediters and on-board conductors would be compared in that first-phase pilot program. Future phases would be conducted on U.P. lines in Colorado, the Pacific Northwest and Kansas.

Would ground-based expediters — whom U.P. says also could go home at night and have more fixed schedules — be more efficient at getting troubled trains running than in-cab conductors?

Maybe. But the story said nothing about the reason we’ve called for maintaining the two-person crew minimum: the risk of an on-board life-threatening medical emergency in western Nebraska or rural America.

It could happen to either the engineer or conductor. Either now can provide immediate medical aid to the other, which could make the difference in living or dying when even the swiftest ambulance crews might be 10, 15 or 20 minutes away in remote rural areas.

U.P.’s Powder River Basin branch line through the Panhandle happens to be one of the areas we’re most concerned about. Will this pilot program the railroad wants to run there also account for this most human factor?

Maybe, but quite frankly, we have yet to hear railroads indicate that anything else matters to them but the amount of money they can save by employing (presumably fewer) “expediters” rather than on-board conductors.

Just because something can be feasibly done doesn’t mean it should be.

We hope railroad leaders will come to recognize that, as they maybe — maybe — are doing in regard to whether granting paid sick leave makes for a better railroad.

