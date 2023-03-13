Omaha World-Herald. March 12, 2023.

Editorial: Nebraska needs to pay attention to its shortage of affordable housing

It’s easy to see that Nebraska has a problem with a lack of affordable housing.

House prices have gone up so much in recent decades that it’s become harder for people in Omaha and elsewhere to move into the ranks of homeowners.

While households are earning more money these days, house prices have skyrocketed. From 2018 to 2021, for example, home prices grew more than three times faster than income.

The available pool of houses on the market at any one time has shrunk, and that’s especially true for the most affordable homes. New construction has not rebounded much since the Great Recession, and relatively few starter homes are being built. Rents for apartments are climbing, too.

This isn’t just an issue for people who aren’t able to find decent, affordable places either to rent or buy. It doesn’t just prevent more hard-working Nebraskans from gaining the stability and generational wealth that can come from owning a home.

It’s also a problem for Nebraska’s economic future, adding to the state’s existing challenge of filling jobs amid a workforce shortage.

Business leaders believe there are at least 50,000 jobs going unfilled in Nebraska because of a lack of available, qualified workers. But as Brian Sloane, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said: “If 50,000 people showed up in Nebraska today, we’d have nowhere for them to live.”

World-Herald reporter Henry J. Cordes examined the issue last week in the first installment of an occasional series on “The Affordable Housing Puzzle.” Cordes has been tracking the housing shortage for years. So has Omaha demographer David Drozd, who has identified a growing generational demand for housing as millennials became adults and started families. Despite that demand, new home starts in the Omaha metro areas have declined.

Last week, the Nebraska Legislature held a hearing on proposals that would invest more state dollars in stimulating construction of affordable housing in Nebraska. The state already has programs to do so, including low-interest loans to developers, but advocates say more help is needed.

One Lincoln builder illustrated the gap between the cost of housing and typical family budgets. He described how a family at the median income level in his city could afford a home costing about $225,000. But he calculated his cost to build a relatively modest 1,500-square-foot home at more than $330,000.

At this point, we’re not prepared to endorse any single legislative solution — in part because it seems obvious that getting enough affordable housing will take a combination of efforts involving state and local governments, the real estate industry, other businesses, nonprofit groups and the community at large.

Besides incentives and subsidies, for example, perhaps local communities need to be more open to changes in zoning regulations that might allow construction of affordable housing in places where such dwellings are currently not allowed.

But what’s clear now is that a growing group of our fellow Nebraskans are struggling to find decent housing that they can afford. And their struggles are holding back our state’s economic progress.

For both compassionate reasons as well as our own self interest, Nebraska needs to pay attention to this challenge and try to solve it.

North Platte Telegraph. March 12, 2023.

Editorial: Unicam standstill lies at the feet of left and right

The Battle of the Partisans at last has broken out in Nebraska’s one-house, officially non-partisan Legislature.

Thus we see how any system of representative government can be ruined by those bound and determined to do so.

As you read this, state senators are at home for a long weekend after a second full week of filibusters on every single bill, no matter how routine.

Debates during the first round of floor debate can last up to eight hours under Unicameral rules. If a bill advances, filibusters can last four hours on second round and two hours on final reading.

Even though senators won’t adjourn until late May or early June, noncontroversial bills have no chance at this rate.

What matters most, it seems, is that Republican conservatives and Democratic liberals have ample ammunition for their 2024 campaign cannons.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, one of the latter, has vowed to keep this up indefinitely due to the Health and Human Services Committee’s Feb. 22 advancement of a bill forbidding transgender care for minors. She’s filibustering even Democrats’ bills.

It’s unclear what it would take to get our lawmakers back to the people’s business, most of which does not involve the hot-button social-issue bills Republicans apparently intend to push through no matter the price.

Cavanaugh, who also wants to stop other gender-identity bills and of course the session’s major abortion-restriction bill, boils down her motivation to five words: “Because we can do better.”

We agree, with this caveat: Her “we” applies equally to the hard right and far left.

It’s past time for Nebraskans in between — and we believe that’s most Nebraskans — to insist on better.

We’re equally frustrated by the general failure of current generations of Americans to admit the hard reality that every human on this planet sees things just a bit differently.

That includes people who might stand close to where we personally stand, but not exactly.

Humans always stumble into the greatest, most destructive conflicts by insisting life is black and white. Adult experience should prove that’s absurd.

Both sides hold “first principles” on which they believe they must take a stand. The Telegraph so stands regarding abortion, which we decry as a civil-rights issue in the highest sense of defending the full humanity and equal dignity of every human from conception to natural death.

But, as we have written here in urging state lawmakers to value both the mother and her unborn child, there are gray areas that cannot be ignored and deserve respectful attention and action.

No matter our views or external characteristics, does not every human deserve to be able to live, make a living and live in peace without threat or fear?

That’s where too many among Nebraska’s current leaders are woefully failing us, especially on the hot-button issues that seemingly will be all they deal with this 2023 session.

For various reasons — largely political ambition, but also clashes of personalities — too many liberals and conservatives nationwide and in Nebraska keep presenting themselves at their very worst.

Many conservatives have stopped listening to liberals’ well-founded defense of the basic human rights of the poor, minorities and those who make different lifestyle choices.

Why? It’s the left’s strident insistence that women alone decide whether to yank the most basic right of all — existence — from their unborn child. (Too many men do abdicate their responsibilities for the lives they help create. That, too, is deeply wrong.)

But the hard right’s equally strident recent crusades on racial, sexual and lifestyle issues go a long, long way to convince liberals that conservatives’ value for human lives ends once they hit the atmosphere.

Compromise is both possible and imperative on these difficult issues without giving up basic convictions.

It’s done by bending on details where the other side has a point rooted in the basic decency we each believe we hold ourselves but have convinced ourselves the other side doesn’t share.

We earnestly urge our lawmakers to start acting on that decency and find solutions most Nebraskans can live with. Even if they oppose the overall outcome.

If neither side will, well, we know for a fact there are a few senators who agree with words like these.

They have more power to break this logjam than they know. And we strongly urge them to use it.

Lincoln Journal Star. March 11, 2023.

Editorial: NU’s budget request an investment in state, people

The University of Nebraska is asking the Legislature for a 3% increase in state appropriations in each of the next two years.

Gov. Jim Pilllen, who was a member of the NU Board of Regents when it approved the 3% increase proposal, has included a 2% increase in his budget proposal, an amount reflected in the Appropriations Committee’s initial budget.

That cut from the request, albeit politically appealing to the conservative Legislature and governor, is, at best, shortsighted, ignoring inflationary pressures that continue to drive up university operating costs. It would likely create long-term damage to the system at a time the state’s future is dependent on higher education and, especially, NU.

The future need was adroitly summarized by NU President Ted Carter in his testimony during the committee’s hearing on the university budget:

“Not only is Nebraska’s ‘brain drain’ persistent and worsening, but we are not competitive in the share of our population with a bachelor’s degree or higher. We rank just 26th in the country – at the very time when the fastest-growing, highest-paying jobs, like those in healthcare, IT and engineering, are those that overwhelmingly require a four-year degree. No entity in the state can deliver that kind of skilled workforce like the University of Nebraska.”

The university’s role in providing a skilled workforce, which will be increasingly necessary over the next decade, and its strong role in developing agriculture, the state’s biggest economic sector, earned support for the 3% request from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Farm Bureau, organizations that aren’t known for favoring excessive spending on any state agency or programming.

And it is important to note that a 3% increase would not cover all of NU’s needs and would force modest tuition increases and budget cuts to close any funding gaps.

Given that NU has already cut some $75 million from its budget over the last five years, eliminating what Carter called any “low-hanging fruit,” a 2% increase would trigger far higher tuition increases than the 3% request and offset some, if not all of the benefits of the tuition freeze of the last two years that was designed to keep university attendance affordable for Nebraska families and bring as many students as possible to the campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Curtis.

With smaller high school graduating classes projected for the immediate future and the anticipated increase in the number of jobs requiring a college degree, the 3% increase, which would boost NU’s state support to $665 million in 2023-24 and $696 million in 2024-25, would be, in reality, a minimal investment in the future of the state and its young people. It should be included in the committee’s budget and approved by the Legislature.

END